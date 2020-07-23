Portions of Ghislaine Maxwell’s 2016 Testimony Unsealed by Judge

SHARE THIS ARTICLE Share Tweet Post Email

Photographer: Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Photographer: Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

A federal judge ordered the release of some sealed court records from a 2015 lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell, who is now facing charges that she trafficked girls as young as 14 for her former boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein.

U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska in New York ruled Thursday during a hearing with lawyers for both Maxwell and Virginia Giuffre, who sued Maxwell for defamation in 2015 after the British socialite said she was lying about having been lured into sexual abuse by Epstein at the age of 16. The judge said portions of Maxwell’s April 2016 deposition in the case, which was sealed along with other court records after the parties reached a confidential settlement in 2017, could be made public.

It’s not immediately clear when the records might be released. Preska granted Maxwell’s lawyer, Laura Menninger, a one-week stay to appealing the unsealing order.

Preska largely rejected Maxwell’s arguments against unsealing. “The court finds any minor embarrassment or annoyance resulting from disclosure of Ms. Maxwell’s testimony which has already been widely reported in the press is far outweighed” by the right to public access, she said.

The judge said some material would be redacted, and some documents, like medical records, would remain sealed.

Menninger had said in June that one portion of her deposition shouldn’t be made public because it included “intrusive questioning” about Maxwell’s sex life that the socialite had answered based on her expectation of confidentiality.

Read More: Maxwell’s Testimony About Her Sex Life Could Soon Be Released

Maxwell’s sworn testimony in the Giuffre case that she had no knowledge of Epstein’s abuse of underage girls was the basis for two perjury charges that accompanied the sex-trafficking charges in the July 2 indictment Manhattan federal prosecutors unsealed against her. Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to all counts.

A federal appeals court in New York last August unsealed 40 of the 613 pages of Maxwell’s testimony and other evidence Giuffre’s lawyers collected in the case. A day after the court’s ruling, Epstein died of an apparent suicide in a Manhattan jail where he was awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.

In testimony that was previously made public, Maxwell claimed Guiffre was 17 when she hired her as a massage therapist for Epstein at his Palm Beach estate but denied knowledge of any sexual abuse of underage girls or having witnessed any abuse.

“You can be a professional masseuse at 17 in Florida, so as far as I am aware, a professional masseuse showed up for a massage,” Maxwell said. “There is nothing inappropriate or incorrect about that.”

The judge overseeing Maxwell’s criminal case on Thursday rejected her request to impose a gag order preventing prosecutors, federal agents and lawyers for the alleged victims from discussing the case.

U.S. District Court Judge Alison Nathan said she didn’t think that was necessary at the moment “to protect the Defendant’s right to a fair trial by an impartial jury.” But the judge warned lawyers and witnesses that she “wouldn’t hesitate to take appropriate action,” if she determined they violated court rules barring them from making comments about the the evidence outside of court.