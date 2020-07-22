Boris Johnson Makes Scottish Overture as Separatist Mood Grows

 Skip to content
More from
Bloomberg
Politics
relates to Trump Sending Agents; Confederate Statue Vote: Protest Wrap
Trump Sending Agents; Confederate Statue Vote: Protest Wrap
relates to U.S. Agriculture Agency Avoids Conclusion in Beef-Price Review
U.S. Agriculture Agency Avoids Conclusion in Beef-Price Revi...
relates to Justice Department Denies Michael Cohen Was Jailed Over Planned Book
Justice Department Denies Michael Cohen Was Jailed Over Plan...
relates to South African Excess Deaths Surge to 59% as Virus Spreads
South African Excess Deaths Surge to 59% as Virus Spreads
relates to Trump to Send Agents to Chicago and Albuquerque, Setting Up Clash
Trump to Send Agents to Chicago and Albuquerque, Setting Up...
relates to Trudeau Scandal Deepens With Finance Chief Admitting Travel Gift
Trudeau Scandal Deepens With Finance Chief Admitting Travel...
relates to Christie’s Slap Puts New Jersey Governor on Defensive: ‘Come On, Man’
Christie’s Slap Puts New Jersey Governor on Defensive: ‘Come...
relates to U.S. Cases Up 1.9%; Ohio, Minnesota Mandate Masks: Virus Update
U.S. Cases Up 1.9%; Ohio, Minnesota Mandate Masks: Virus Upd...
relates to Pompeo Tells U.K. MPs China ‘Bought’ WHO Chief Tedros
Pompeo Tells U.K. MPs China ‘Bought’ WHO Chief Tedros
relates to Goldman CEO Urges More Spending Amid Tussle Over New Relief Bill
Goldman CEO Urges More Spending Amid Tussle Over New Relief...
relates to Trump Sending Agents; Confederate Statue Vote: Protest Wrap
Trump Sending Agents; Confederate Statue Vote: Protest Wrap
relates to U.S. Agriculture Agency Avoids Conclusion in Beef-Price Review
U.S. Agriculture Agency Avoids Conclusion in Beef-Price Revi...
relates to Justice Department Denies Michael Cohen Was Jailed Over Planned Book
Justice Department Denies Michael Cohen Was Jailed Over Plan...
relates to South African Excess Deaths Surge to 59% as Virus Spreads
South African Excess Deaths Surge to 59% as Virus Spreads
relates to Trump to Send Agents to Chicago and Albuquerque, Setting Up Clash
Trump to Send Agents to Chicago and Albuquerque, Setting Up...
relates to Trudeau Scandal Deepens With Finance Chief Admitting Travel Gift
Trudeau Scandal Deepens With Finance Chief Admitting Travel...
relates to Christie’s Slap Puts New Jersey Governor on Defensive: ‘Come On, Man’
Christie’s Slap Puts New Jersey Governor on Defensive: ‘Come...
relates to U.S. Cases Up 1.9%; Ohio, Minnesota Mandate Masks: Virus Update
U.S. Cases Up 1.9%; Ohio, Minnesota Mandate Masks: Virus Upd...
relates to Pompeo Tells U.K. MPs China ‘Bought’ WHO Chief Tedros
Pompeo Tells U.K. MPs China ‘Bought’ WHO Chief Tedros
relates to Goldman CEO Urges More Spending Amid Tussle Over New Relief Bill
Goldman CEO Urges More Spending Amid Tussle Over New Relief...
relates to Trump Sending Agents; Confederate Statue Vote: Protest Wrap
Trump Sending Agents; Confederate Statue Vote: Protest Wrap
relates to U.S. Agriculture Agency Avoids Conclusion in Beef-Price Review
U.S. Agriculture Agency Avoids Conclusion in Beef-Price Revi...
relates to Justice Department Denies Michael Cohen Was Jailed Over Planned Book
Justice Department Denies Michael Cohen Was Jailed Over Plan...
relates to South African Excess Deaths Surge to 59% as Virus Spreads
South African Excess Deaths Surge to 59% as Virus Spreads
relates to Trump to Send Agents to Chicago and Albuquerque, Setting Up Clash
Trump to Send Agents to Chicago and Albuquerque, Setting Up...
relates to Trudeau Scandal Deepens With Finance Chief Admitting Travel Gift
Trudeau Scandal Deepens With Finance Chief Admitting Travel...
relates to Christie’s Slap Puts New Jersey Governor on Defensive: ‘Come On, Man’
Christie’s Slap Puts New Jersey Governor on Defensive: ‘Come...
relates to U.S. Cases Up 1.9%; Ohio, Minnesota Mandate Masks: Virus Update
U.S. Cases Up 1.9%; Ohio, Minnesota Mandate Masks: Virus Upd...
relates to Pompeo Tells U.K. MPs China ‘Bought’ WHO Chief Tedros
Pompeo Tells U.K. MPs China ‘Bought’ WHO Chief Tedros
relates to Goldman CEO Urges More Spending Amid Tussle Over New Relief Bill
Goldman CEO Urges More Spending Amid Tussle Over New Relief...
Politics

Boris Johnson Makes Scottish Overture as Separatist Mood Grows

By

Boris Johnson Makes Scottish Overture as Separatist Mood Grows

By
,
  • Premier to visit Scotland on anniversary of taking power
  • Says union ‘stronger than ever,’ despite independence polling
Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street in London on July 22.

Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street in London on July 22.

 Photographer: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street in London on July 22.

Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street in London on July 22.

Photographer: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
Photographer: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will stress the value of the U.K. in a visit to Scotland on Thursday, seeking to head off growing support for Scottish independence.

Tension has been growing between the administrations in London and Edinburgh in recent months, over issues including the handling of the coronavirus pandemic and calls by the governing Scottish National Party to hold a fresh independence referendum.

“The last six months have shown exactly why the historic and heartfelt bond that ties the four nations of our country together is so important,” Johnson said in a 10 Downing Street statement, highlighting areas such as the coronavirus job retention program and the national testing effort that have benefited citizens in Scotland. “The sheer might of our union has been proven once again.”

Johnson has had his differences with Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who is a long-time critic of Britain’s premier and who urged more caution in lifting the nation’s lockdown, as the U.K. recorded the highest virus death toll in Europe.

Scotland’s Clash With Johnson Over Virus
Virus Handling Lifts Desire for Independent Scotland, Poll Shows
Scotland May Seek to Quarantine Visitors From Rest of U.K.
Scotland Keeps Pubs Shut Amid Fear of Virus Cases Resurging
Scotland Calls for Brexit Extension to Avoid Adding to Virus Hit

A perception that the semi-autonomous administration in Edinburgh has better handled the crisis has buoyed support for Scotland splitting from the U.K., with a latest survey by Panelbase showing 54% of voters now favor independence, compared to 51% last year. In 2014, Scotland voted to remain in the U.K. by 55%.

Ahead of Johnson’s visit, the U.K. government said it would give an extra 50 million pounds ($64 million) to support economic development in Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles. It also said 900,000 jobs had been protected by the Treasury’s virus interventions, about 17% of Scotland’s total population.

    Published on