Asian Junk-Rated Corporates Get Downgraded at Record Pace

 Skip to content
More from
Bloomberg
Fixed Income
relates to Struggling Debt Investors Face Tough Choices on Delayed Payments
Struggling Debt Investors Face Tough Choices on Delayed Paym...
relates to Goldman CEO Urges More Spending Amid Tussle Over New Relief Bill
Goldman CEO Urges More Spending Amid Tussle Over New Relief...
relates to White House, Senate GOP Weigh Interim Unemployment Aid Extension
White House, Senate GOP Weigh Interim Unemployment Aid Exten...
relates to Soft-Spoken Shelton Stirs Alarm Over Views as She Nears Fed Seat
Soft-Spoken Shelton Stirs Alarm Over Views as She Nears Fed...
relates to Silver Futures Surge and Gold Nears Record in Flight to Havens
Silver Futures Surge and Gold Nears Record in Flight to Have...
relates to Tradeweb, ICE Offer Treasury Yield Curve as Libor Sub
Tradeweb, ICE Offer Treasury Yield Curve as Libor Sub
relates to LeafLink Debt Deal Shows Cannabis Entering a New Phase
LeafLink Debt Deal Shows Cannabis Entering a New Phase
relates to Shale’s Bust Shows Basis of Boom: Debt, Debt and Debt: QuickTake
Shale’s Bust Shows Basis of Boom: Debt, Debt and Debt: Quick...
relates to Ever-Lower U.S. Bond Yields Are Driving Gold’s Relentless Rally
Ever-Lower U.S. Bond Yields Are Driving Gold’s Relentless Ra...
relates to Lagarde Says Allocation of EU Stimulus ‘Could Have Been Better’
Lagarde Says Allocation of EU Stimulus ‘Could Have Been Bett...
relates to Struggling Debt Investors Face Tough Choices on Delayed Payments
Struggling Debt Investors Face Tough Choices on Delayed Paym...
relates to Goldman CEO Urges More Spending Amid Tussle Over New Relief Bill
Goldman CEO Urges More Spending Amid Tussle Over New Relief...
relates to White House, Senate GOP Weigh Interim Unemployment Aid Extension
White House, Senate GOP Weigh Interim Unemployment Aid Exten...
relates to Soft-Spoken Shelton Stirs Alarm Over Views as She Nears Fed Seat
Soft-Spoken Shelton Stirs Alarm Over Views as She Nears Fed...
relates to Silver Futures Surge and Gold Nears Record in Flight to Havens
Silver Futures Surge and Gold Nears Record in Flight to Have...
relates to Tradeweb, ICE Offer Treasury Yield Curve as Libor Sub
Tradeweb, ICE Offer Treasury Yield Curve as Libor Sub
relates to LeafLink Debt Deal Shows Cannabis Entering a New Phase
LeafLink Debt Deal Shows Cannabis Entering a New Phase
relates to Shale’s Bust Shows Basis of Boom: Debt, Debt and Debt: QuickTake
Shale’s Bust Shows Basis of Boom: Debt, Debt and Debt: Quick...
relates to Ever-Lower U.S. Bond Yields Are Driving Gold’s Relentless Rally
Ever-Lower U.S. Bond Yields Are Driving Gold’s Relentless Ra...
relates to Lagarde Says Allocation of EU Stimulus ‘Could Have Been Better’
Lagarde Says Allocation of EU Stimulus ‘Could Have Been Bett...
relates to Struggling Debt Investors Face Tough Choices on Delayed Payments
Struggling Debt Investors Face Tough Choices on Delayed Paym...
relates to Goldman CEO Urges More Spending Amid Tussle Over New Relief Bill
Goldman CEO Urges More Spending Amid Tussle Over New Relief...
relates to White House, Senate GOP Weigh Interim Unemployment Aid Extension
White House, Senate GOP Weigh Interim Unemployment Aid Exten...
relates to Soft-Spoken Shelton Stirs Alarm Over Views as She Nears Fed Seat
Soft-Spoken Shelton Stirs Alarm Over Views as She Nears Fed...
relates to Silver Futures Surge and Gold Nears Record in Flight to Havens
Silver Futures Surge and Gold Nears Record in Flight to Have...
relates to Tradeweb, ICE Offer Treasury Yield Curve as Libor Sub
Tradeweb, ICE Offer Treasury Yield Curve as Libor Sub
relates to LeafLink Debt Deal Shows Cannabis Entering a New Phase
LeafLink Debt Deal Shows Cannabis Entering a New Phase
relates to Shale’s Bust Shows Basis of Boom: Debt, Debt and Debt: QuickTake
Shale’s Bust Shows Basis of Boom: Debt, Debt and Debt: Quick...
relates to Ever-Lower U.S. Bond Yields Are Driving Gold’s Relentless Rally
Ever-Lower U.S. Bond Yields Are Driving Gold’s Relentless Ra...
relates to Lagarde Says Allocation of EU Stimulus ‘Could Have Been Better’
Lagarde Says Allocation of EU Stimulus ‘Could Have Been Bett...
Markets

Asian Junk-Rated Corporates Get Downgraded at Record Pace

By

Asian Junk-Rated Corporates Get Downgraded at Record Pace

By
,

The coronavirus pandemic is causing unprecedented rating downgrades of non-financial Asian high-yield companies, according to Moody’s Investors Service. Moody’s lowered credit ratings on 41 junk-grade firms in the first half, while raising credit scores for just three, with a record 22 downgrades and no upgrades in the second quarter alone. The rater warned that the impact from the pandemic may push defaults higher in the region as refinancing remains difficult for non-investment grade companies, which are facing $53 billion of bond redemptions by the end of 2020.

Junk Risks

Asia's high-yield credit quality worsens as the coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc

Source: Moody's Investors Service

Note: Data includes Moody's rated non-financial companies

    Published on