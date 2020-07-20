Australia to Extend Wage Subsidy, Jobless Benefit at Lower Rates

SHARE THIS ARTICLE Share Tweet Post Email

Australia’s government will extend a flagship wage subsidy program and increased unemployment payments beyond the end of September as it seeks to shore up the economy and stop the jobless rate spiraling even higher.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will outline the future of the JobKeeper wage subsidy and the A$550 ($384) JobSeeker unemployment supplement on Tuesday in Canberra. Both will be paid at lower rates after September and eligibility tightened.

“JobKeeper has been an economic lifeline to millions of Australians,” the treasurer said in a statement. “That lifeline will be extended for those businesses that need it most.”

The government is providing a framework of ongoing stimulus ahead of its economic and fiscal update Thursday. The extension will allay fears of a fiscal cliff emerging whereby struggling firms and households are suddenly left without cash. As the coronavirus continues to pummel the economy, Australia’s jobless rate climbed to 7.4% in June.

JobKeeper will have two tiers following September to better reflect the incomes of Australians who previously worked fewer hours. For some, the A$750-a-week payment has actually boosted incomes. In its review of the program for virus-impacted businesses, Treasury found it had slowed a plunge in employment.

While recommending an extension of JobKeeper, Treasury said it would be better to judge a firm’s eligibility from October based on its actual decline in revenues. This would restrict payments to the most affected firms and limit the negative side effects of JobKeeper.

Treasury said the program has altered wages relative to the amount of hours worked, potentially blunting a person’s incentives to work, or to take on more hours. It also said that the introduction of extra income support under JobSeeker may be affecting incentives to work.