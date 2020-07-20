Australia to Extend Wage Subsidy, Jobless Benefit at Lower Rates

 Skip to content
More from
Bloomberg
Politics
relates to Supreme Court Refuses to Fast-Track Trump House Subpoena Cases
Supreme Court Refuses to Fast-Track Trump House Subpoena Cas...
relates to Cuomo Threatens to Shut N.Y. Bars; Vaccine Advance: Virus Update
Cuomo Threatens to Shut N.Y. Bars; Vaccine Advance: Virus Up...
relates to Trump’s New Team Adds ‘Longtime #MAGA’ Aides: Campaign Update
Trump’s New Team Adds ‘Longtime #MAGA’ Aides: Campaign Updat...
relates to U.K., Sweden Deepen Air Combat Cooperation With New Saab Hub
U.K., Sweden Deepen Air Combat Cooperation With New Saab Hub
relates to House to Honor Civil Rights Icon Lewis in Moment of Silence
House to Honor Civil Rights Icon Lewis in Moment of Silence
relates to Netflix to Stay in Turkey After Exit Reports Over Gay Storyline
Netflix to Stay in Turkey After Exit Reports Over Gay Storyl...
relates to Nairobi Hospital Builds Virus Facility for UN Africa Workers
Nairobi Hospital Builds Virus Facility for UN Africa Workers
relates to U.K. Set to Halt Hong Kong Extradition Pact in China Spat
U.K. Set to Halt Hong Kong Extradition Pact in China Spat
relates to EU Closes In on Stimulus Deal With Major Obstacle Overcome
EU Closes In on Stimulus Deal With Major Obstacle Overcome
relates to Johnson Faces Tory Rebellion on Post-Brexit Trade Deals
Johnson Faces Tory Rebellion on Post-Brexit Trade Deals
relates to Supreme Court Refuses to Fast-Track Trump House Subpoena Cases
Supreme Court Refuses to Fast-Track Trump House Subpoena Cas...
relates to Cuomo Threatens to Shut N.Y. Bars; Vaccine Advance: Virus Update
Cuomo Threatens to Shut N.Y. Bars; Vaccine Advance: Virus Up...
relates to Trump’s New Team Adds ‘Longtime #MAGA’ Aides: Campaign Update
Trump’s New Team Adds ‘Longtime #MAGA’ Aides: Campaign Updat...
relates to U.K., Sweden Deepen Air Combat Cooperation With New Saab Hub
U.K., Sweden Deepen Air Combat Cooperation With New Saab Hub
relates to House to Honor Civil Rights Icon Lewis in Moment of Silence
House to Honor Civil Rights Icon Lewis in Moment of Silence
relates to Netflix to Stay in Turkey After Exit Reports Over Gay Storyline
Netflix to Stay in Turkey After Exit Reports Over Gay Storyl...
relates to Nairobi Hospital Builds Virus Facility for UN Africa Workers
Nairobi Hospital Builds Virus Facility for UN Africa Workers
relates to U.K. Set to Halt Hong Kong Extradition Pact in China Spat
U.K. Set to Halt Hong Kong Extradition Pact in China Spat
relates to EU Closes In on Stimulus Deal With Major Obstacle Overcome
EU Closes In on Stimulus Deal With Major Obstacle Overcome
relates to Johnson Faces Tory Rebellion on Post-Brexit Trade Deals
Johnson Faces Tory Rebellion on Post-Brexit Trade Deals
relates to Supreme Court Refuses to Fast-Track Trump House Subpoena Cases
Supreme Court Refuses to Fast-Track Trump House Subpoena Cas...
relates to Cuomo Threatens to Shut N.Y. Bars; Vaccine Advance: Virus Update
Cuomo Threatens to Shut N.Y. Bars; Vaccine Advance: Virus Up...
relates to Trump’s New Team Adds ‘Longtime #MAGA’ Aides: Campaign Update
Trump’s New Team Adds ‘Longtime #MAGA’ Aides: Campaign Updat...
relates to U.K., Sweden Deepen Air Combat Cooperation With New Saab Hub
U.K., Sweden Deepen Air Combat Cooperation With New Saab Hub
relates to House to Honor Civil Rights Icon Lewis in Moment of Silence
House to Honor Civil Rights Icon Lewis in Moment of Silence
relates to Netflix to Stay in Turkey After Exit Reports Over Gay Storyline
Netflix to Stay in Turkey After Exit Reports Over Gay Storyl...
relates to Nairobi Hospital Builds Virus Facility for UN Africa Workers
Nairobi Hospital Builds Virus Facility for UN Africa Workers
relates to U.K. Set to Halt Hong Kong Extradition Pact in China Spat
U.K. Set to Halt Hong Kong Extradition Pact in China Spat
relates to EU Closes In on Stimulus Deal With Major Obstacle Overcome
EU Closes In on Stimulus Deal With Major Obstacle Overcome
relates to Johnson Faces Tory Rebellion on Post-Brexit Trade Deals
Johnson Faces Tory Rebellion on Post-Brexit Trade Deals
Politics

Australia to Extend Wage Subsidy, Jobless Benefit at Lower Rates

By

Australia to Extend Wage Subsidy, Jobless Benefit at Lower Rates

By
,
  • Morrison, Frydenberg to outline future of JobKeeper package
  • Payments to be reduced, eligibility tightened after September
A woman walks along a deserted lane in the Queen Victoria Village precinct in Melbourne on July 16.

A woman walks along a deserted lane in the Queen Victoria Village precinct in Melbourne on July 16.

 Photographer: Carla Gottgens/Bloomberg
A woman walks along a deserted lane in the Queen Victoria Village precinct in Melbourne on July 16.

A woman walks along a deserted lane in the Queen Victoria Village precinct in Melbourne on July 16.

Photographer: Carla Gottgens/Bloomberg
Photographer: Carla Gottgens/Bloomberg

For a fresh perspective on the stories that matter for Australian business and politics, sign up for our new weekly newsletter.

Australia’s government will extend a flagship wage subsidy program and increased unemployment payments beyond the end of September as it seeks to shore up the economy and stop the jobless rate spiraling even higher.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will outline the future of the JobKeeper wage subsidy and the A$550 ($384) JobSeeker unemployment supplement on Tuesday in Canberra. Both will be paid at lower rates after September and eligibility tightened.

“JobKeeper has been an economic lifeline to millions of Australians,” the treasurer said in a statement. “That lifeline will be extended for those businesses that need it most.”

The government is providing a framework of ongoing stimulus ahead of its economic and fiscal update Thursday. The extension will allay fears of a fiscal cliff emerging whereby struggling firms and households are suddenly left without cash. As the coronavirus continues to pummel the economy, Australia’s jobless rate climbed to 7.4% in June.

JobKeeper will have two tiers following September to better reflect the incomes of Australians who previously worked fewer hours. For some, the A$750-a-week payment has actually boosted incomes. In its review of the program for virus-impacted businesses, Treasury found it had slowed a plunge in employment.

While recommending an extension of JobKeeper, Treasury said it would be better to judge a firm’s eligibility from October based on its actual decline in revenues. This would restrict payments to the most affected firms and limit the negative side effects of JobKeeper.

Treasury said the program has altered wages relative to the amount of hours worked, potentially blunting a person’s incentives to work, or to take on more hours. It also said that the introduction of extra income support under JobSeeker may be affecting incentives to work.

    Published on