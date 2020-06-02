Biden Could Clinch Nomination in Tuesday Votes: Campaign Update

LISTEN TO ARTICLE 1:15 SHARE THIS ARTICLE Share Tweet Post Email

Call it Late Super Tuesday.

Voters in seven states and the District of Columbia hold presidential primaries Tuesday that will likely putting Joe Biden within reach of formally clinching the Democratic nomination.

The former vice president is about 465 delegates short of the 1,991 he needs for the nomination. There are 479 delegates up for grabs Tuesday.

Biden will almost certainly pick up delegates in Indiana, Maryland, Montana, New Mexico, Rhode Island, South Dakota and Washington, D.C. Pennsylvania is holding in-person voting, but the deadline for mail-in ballots is June 9. Iowa is holding a primary for congressional races.

With high rates of mail-in voting in the primaries so far, it’s possible that some results might be delayed. And because Bernie Sanders remains on the ballot, it’s also possible Biden might not win the high percentage of votes cast that he would need to put him over the top. His next chance will be on June 9, when Georgia and West Virginia hold primaries and Pennsylvania’s results are released.

Coming up:

The U.S. Virgin Islands have a primary on June 6. West Virginia and Georgia vote on June 9, and Kentucky and New York on June 23.