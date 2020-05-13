Bolsonaro Tries to Keep Veto Promise Without Angering Supporters

LISTEN TO ARTICLE 2:01 SHARE THIS ARTICLE Share Tweet Post Email

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro is walking a tightrope between making good on an austerity promise made to his economy minister and maintaining the support from public servants who would be displeased by his decision.

The president pledged last week to partly veto a bill approved by Congress that excluded some public servants such as teachers and health workers from temporary salary freezes sought by Economy Minister Paulo Guedes. Investors are closely watching his decision as a sign of how much influence Guedes retains in the government amid rising pressures for more public spending to offset the pandemic.

One possibility considered by Bolsonaro is to veto the exceptions to the rule while allowing for seniority pay increases that would benefit most public servants, said two people with knowledge of the matter. The president is also considering sending a new bill to Congress that would allow police forces -- a key part of his support base -- to get pay raises, the people said, asking not to be named because the discussions are private.

Guedes has been growing tired of losing budget battles in Congress and has given signs that his future in the administration depends on Bolsonaro’s support for his austerity agenda. Salary freezes were the only condition imposed by the economic team to grant 125 billion reais ($21 billion) in aid to states and municipalities during the coronavirus crisis.

The economy ministry declined to comment for the story while Bolsonaro’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read More: Brazil Economy Czar’s Frustration Grows Over Lost Budget Battles

Guedes has strongly campaigned for the vetos, saying a two-year salary freeze for public servants would save the government 130 billion reais that could be used to invest in the health system and save lives.

Even if Bolsonaro delivers on his promise, Congress may still overrule him.

“If we were to believe in the natural order of things, I’d bet the veto will be overturned by Congress,” Junior Bozzella, deputy leader of the right-wing PSL party, said in an interview. “But now is the time to see if the pork-barrel will yield results.”

— With assistance by Samy Adghirni