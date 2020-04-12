U.A.E. Reduces Fees to Support Business From Virus Fallout

LISTEN TO ARTICLE :50 SHARE THIS ARTICLE Share Tweet Post Email

The United Arab Emirates’ Ministry of Economy reduced fees for 94 of its services as it seeks to limit the effects of the coronavirus on businesses.

The measures will save companies an estimated 113 million dirhams ($31 million), the ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The initiative “will reduce the cost of establishing and conducting business in the country and will reduce the burden on commercial and investment institutions,” Minister of Economy Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori said in the statement.

The U.A.E. has reported 3,736 virus cases, including 20 deaths.