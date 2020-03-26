Iran Bans Inter-City Travel as Virus Surges in Mideast Epicenter

LISTEN TO ARTICLE :45 SHARE THIS ARTICLE Share Tweet Post Email

Iran banned travel between cities to help curb the deadly coronavirus outbreak, ordering people to return immediately to their hometowns or risk fines.

The measure was introduced after millions of Iranians defied calls to stay at home and traveled across the country to celebrate the Persian new year. Emergency services and cargo vehicles are exempt from the ban, the semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted Iran’s police chief as saying.

President Hassan Rouhani warned of a second surge of the disease after new cases spiked followed the holiday period. Iran has been the center of the region’s coronavirus outbreak, with more than 2,200 deaths and 29,000 cases reported so far. Parliament postponed its next session for two weeks.