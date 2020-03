LISTEN TO ARTICLE :22 SHARE THIS ARTICLE Share Tweet Post Email

Photographer: Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images Photographer: Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Germany’s top soccer organization agreed with Bundesliga clubs to suspend matches in the first and second divisions until end of March, according to an emailed statement on Monday.

The organization will hold another meeting in the last week of March to decide on whether to continue to the suspension, the German Soccer League, or DFL, said.