politics

Netanyahu Corruption Trial to Begin March 17, Soon After Voting

By

Netanyahu Corruption Trial to Begin March 17, Soon After Voting

By
,
Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on Feb. 16.
Photographer: Kobi Wolf/Bloomberg
Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on Feb. 16. Photographer: Kobi Wolf/Bloomberg
Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on Feb. 16.
Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on Feb. 16.
Photographer: Kobi Wolf/Bloomberg
Photographer: Kobi Wolf/Bloomberg

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial will begin March 17, according to an emailed statement from a judiciary spokesman.

The Israeli leader has been indicted in three influence-peddling cases, and charges include bribery and fraud. His trial is set to begin just two weeks after he faces voters in an election on March 2.

Netanyahu failed to secure victory in a pair of deadlocked elections last year, and polls ahead of the latest ballot show him failing to form a government with his right-wing and religious allies. He is charged with accepting lavish gifts from wealthy friends and scheming with media moguls to trade regulatory favors for positive news coverage.

