Pirates Abduct Four Crew Members From Greek Tanker in Togo Port

Photographer: Marcelo del Pozo/Bloomberg
business
Pirates Abduct Four Crew Members From Greek Tanker in Togo PortBy
Pirates Abduct Four Crew Members From Greek Tanker in Togo PortBy
Pirates abducted a Greek, a Georgian and two Filipino crew members from the Greek-flagged Elka Aristotle oil tanker while the vessel was docked in the port of Lome in Togo, Greek shipping ministry says in emailed statement.
Attack on the 24 crew-member ship took place in early hours Monday. Ship is a 94,143 DWT oil tanker operated by Athens-based European Navigation, according to Bloomberg data.