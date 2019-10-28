Hottest Hong Kong IPOs of Last Two Years Have Let Down Investors

LISTEN TO ARTICLE 4:33 SHARE THIS ARTICLE Share Tweet Post Email

Despite the frenzied debuts of Hong Kong’s most popular initial public offerings over the past two years, the companies’ share prices have slumped an average 22% since their listings, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

In the city’s 20 most-subscribed offerings, individual investors placed orders for 442 to 6,289 times the stock initially available to them. With an average debut rally of 64%, most of the 20 firms saw their peaks in the first few trading days. Small caps dominate the hot IPO list, except for China Literature Ltd., Ping An Healthcare and Technology Co., and Yixin Group Ltd.

New shares shunned by retail investors, on the other hand, tend to generate small long-term gains. The 38 companies whose retail books were under-subscribed over the last two years have risen on average 2.8% from their IPO prices, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Big Letdowns Five of Hong Kong's six hottest IPOs disappoint in last two years Source: Bloomberg

All 359 companies listed in Hong Kong during the time period have dropped on average 3% from their offer prices.

Town Ray Holdings Ltd., a maker of household appliances, sank 34% in its debut on Oct. 25, even after attracting individual orders for 274 times the initial retail portion of its offering.

Ascentage Pharma Group International gave up most of its opening rally, as the biotechnology firm debuted Monday after reporting a retail coverage ratio of 752 times, the highest among Hong Kong IPOs this year. The stock closed up 9.9% after opening 57% higher.

The city’s deal flow is making a huge comeback after a slow summer, with $7.9 billion of listings in September and October. That puts the Hong Kong exchange ahead of Nasdaq as the world’s top IPO venue for the last two months.

