Top Philippine Court Delays Decision on Marcos Election Protest

politics
Top Philippine Court Delays Decision on Marcos Election ProtestBy
The Philippines’ top court on Tuesday delayed resolving an election protest filed by the son of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos questioning his loss in the 2016 vice-presidential vote.
The court, sitting as Presidential Electoral Tribunal, deferred deliberations on former Senator Ferdinand Marcos’ challenge to Vice President Leni Robredo’s win, court spokesman Brian Hosaka said, without elaborating.
The top court was supposed to discuss on Tuesday whether it would affirm Robredo’s victory based on an initial recount, or review more ballots. Deliberations on the protest filed by Marcos -- whom President Rodrigo Duterte had said is his preferred successor -- were moved to Oct. 8.