politics

Democrats Desperate to Derail Economy to Beat Trump, Ross Says

By

Democrats Desperate to Derail Economy to Beat Trump, Ross Says

By
,
  • Commerce chief speaks on Fox News as president under scrutiny
  • Says market has not reacted well to ‘impeachment business’
Wilbur Ross
Wilbur Ross Photographer: Andre Coelho/Bloomberg
Wilbur Ross
Wilbur Ross
Photographer: Andre Coelho/Bloomberg
Photographer: Andre Coelho/Bloomberg

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said Democrats are trying to derail the economy with an impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump because they know that otherwise, he’ll win re-election in 2020.

Ross said economic indicators through August were headed in the right direction before House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced an impeachment inquiry into Trump last week. Pelosi’s move followed damaging revelations, including that the president asked Ukraine’s leader to investigate top Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden during a July phone call.

“The market has not reacted well to this impeachment business,” Ross said Sunday on Fox News. “Democrats are desperate to try to derail the economy because they know if they don’t, they’re toast next November.”

Ross’s comments come after Trump mounted a defense to Democrats’ impeachment investigation on Saturday, saying in a tweeted video that the opposition party is trying to oust him because he’s fighting for the voters who elected him. The future of the country is at stake, Trump said.

Ross also noted that Pelosi is third in the line of succession for the presidency after Vice President Mike Pence. “That’s an interesting thought,” he said.

    Published on