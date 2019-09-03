Swiss Economy Probably Expanded 0.2% in the Second Quarter

LISTEN TO ARTICLE :25 SHARE THIS ARTICLE Share Tweet Post Email

The Swiss economy is forecast to have grown just 0.2% in the second quarter, with data due to be published on Thursday. Yet Germany, it’s biggest export market, is on the brink of recession, hit by the trade war and a slump in manufacturing. Combined with the strong franc, that’s likely to weigh on economic momentum in Switzerland in coming months.