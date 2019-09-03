Nigerian Economic Growth Slows to 1.94% in the Second Quarter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE Share Tweet Post Email

Nigeria’s economic growth slowed in the second quarter as oil output declined slightly.

Gross domestic product in Africa’s largest oil producer grew 1.94% in the three months through June from a year earlier, the Abuja-based National Bureau of Statistics said in a report published on its website Tuesday. That compared with a revised expansion of 2.1% in the first quarter and a median estimate of 2.46% in a Bloomberg survey of six economists.

After a few years of massive spending to boost the economy following a 2016 contraction, Nigeria’s Senate approved a reduced budget for 2019 as the government struggles to meet revenue targets. The central bank has now stepped in to help support expansion, first with an interest-rate cut in March and thereafter by forcing lenders through regulations and penalties to give out more credit in an attempt to stimulate growth.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who was re-elected in February, has pledged to diversify his country's economy, which depends on oil for 90% of its foreign exchange, making it vulnerable to global price movements. Crude output fell to 1.98 millions barrels per day from 1.99 million barrels in the first quarter.

After averaging more than 7% in the first 14 years of this century, annual growth in Nigeria’s economy, which vies with South Africa as the continent’s largest, hasn’t managed to top 3% for the past four years.

