Negative Rates Not Likely for New Zealand, Finance Minister Says

New Zealand’s slowing economy will likely respond to policy makers’ efforts to rekindle growth and the central bank is unlikely to have to resort to unconventional policy, said the country’s finance minister.

“There’s still a little bit more room to move in terms of monetary policy in New Zealand,” Grant Robertson said in a Bloomberg Television interview from Auckland Tuesday. “My belief is that the economy will respond to the monetary policy work that’s been done” as well as fiscal policy, he said, adding that negative interest rates would be “very much uncharted territory.”

Doubts have emerged about the outlook for New Zealand’s economy amid a slump in business confidence and ongoing global trade tensions, which have prompted the Reserve Bank to cut its benchmark interest rate to a record-low 1%. Gross domestic product rose an annual 2.5% in the first quarter and economists predict it will slow to just 2% this year.

With markets pricing a high chance of the cash rate falling to 0.75% before the end of 2019, analysts are bracing for the risk of unconventional monetary policy measures. That could include negative interest rates or quantitative easing in New Zealand for the first time.

“We’ll continue to keep an eye on that,” said Robertson. “At this stage, I don’t see us getting there.”

Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr last month said unconventional policies were in the realms of possibility, and Treasury has been briefing Robertson on the sort of crisis measures that may be required.

Robertson has come under pressure as Orr urges business and the government to step up investment in order to inject more life into the economy. He argues that low borrowing costs offer an ideal time to start new projects.