Italy’s Draft Government Plan Pledges Expansionary 2020 Budget

LISTEN TO ARTICLE :44 SHARE THIS ARTICLE Share Tweet Post Email

Photographer: Alessia Pierdomenico/Bloomberg Photographer: Alessia Pierdomenico/Bloomberg

Italy’s new government would push through an expansionary 2020 budget and demand a review of European Union fiscal rules, according to a draft program seen by Bloomberg.

The 26-point agenda pledges to avert an increase in sales tax that’s due to kick in next year by cutting spending and raising revenue in other areas. Next year’s budget will also cut taxes on labor and introduce a minimum wage, but it won’t jeopardize public finances, according to the draft dated Tuesday.

Premier-designate Giuseppe Conte is drawing up a government agenda with the anti-establishment Five Star Movement and the center-left Democratic Party, as he prepares to report back to President Sergio Mattarella on his attempt to form a government as early as Tuesday evening.