politics

Italy's Draft Government Plan Pledges Expansionary 2020 Budget

By

Italy’s Draft Government Plan Pledges Expansionary 2020 Budget

By
,
  • New administration would seek review of EU fiscal rules
  • Program pledges averting sales tax hike, starting minimum wage
The national flag of Italy, center left, flies alongside the European Union flag from the the Palazzo Montecitorio, Italy's parliament building in Rome.
Photographer: Alessia Pierdomenico/Bloomberg

The national flag of Italy, center left, flies alongside the European Union flag from the the Palazzo Montecitorio, Italy's parliament building in Rome.

 Photographer: Alessia Pierdomenico/Bloomberg
The national flag of Italy, center left, flies alongside the European Union flag from the the Palazzo Montecitorio, Italy's parliament building in Rome.

The national flag of Italy, center left, flies alongside the European Union flag from the the Palazzo Montecitorio, Italy's parliament building in Rome.

Photographer: Alessia Pierdomenico/Bloomberg
Photographer: Alessia Pierdomenico/Bloomberg

Italy’s new government would push through an expansionary 2020 budget and demand a review of European Union fiscal rules, according to a draft program seen by Bloomberg.

The 26-point agenda pledges to avert an increase in sales tax that’s due to kick in next year by cutting spending and raising revenue in other areas. Next year’s budget will also cut taxes on labor and introduce a minimum wage, but it won’t jeopardize public finances, according to the draft dated Tuesday.

Premier-designate Giuseppe Conte is drawing up a government agenda with the anti-establishment Five Star Movement and the center-left Democratic Party, as he prepares to report back to President Sergio Mattarella on his attempt to form a government as early as Tuesday evening.

    Published on