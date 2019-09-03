India Bonds Rally, Rupee Falls as Weak GDP Spurs Rate-Cut Bets

 Skip to content
More from
Bloomberg
Fixed Income
relates to Australia Holds Rate, Watches and Waits as Sydney Property Jumps
Australia Holds Rate, Watches and Waits as Sydney Property J...
relates to Negative Rates Not Likely for New Zealand, Finance Minister Says
Negative Rates Not Likely for New Zealand, Finance Minister...
relates to China’s Economy Will Grow at 5.7% in 2020, Oxford Economics Says
China’s Economy Will Grow at 5.7% in 2020, Oxford Economics...
relates to Philippine Central Banker Says Growth to Pick Up in Second Half
Philippine Central Banker Says Growth to Pick Up in Second H...
relates to Bankers Get No Mercy in Denmark as Request for Help Is Rejected
Bankers Get No Mercy in Denmark as Request for Help Is Rejec...
relates to Argentina in Talks With IMF on September Monetary Policy Target
Argentina in Talks With IMF on September Monetary Policy Tar...
relates to Argentina Bonds Fall, Peso Gains as Capital Controls Implemented
Argentina Bonds Fall, Peso Gains as Capital Controls Impleme...
relates to What to Dread and Love in Stocks During ‘Bad News’ September
What to Dread and Love in Stocks During ‘Bad News’ September
relates to Junk-Yield Premium Vaults to Record for Emerging-Market Debt
Junk-Yield Premium Vaults to Record for Emerging-Market Debt
relates to Factories From Europe to Asia Reel Under U.S.-China Trade War
Factories From Europe to Asia Reel Under U.S.-China Trade Wa...
relates to Australia Holds Rate, Watches and Waits as Sydney Property Jumps
Australia Holds Rate, Watches and Waits as Sydney Property J...
relates to Negative Rates Not Likely for New Zealand, Finance Minister Says
Negative Rates Not Likely for New Zealand, Finance Minister...
relates to China’s Economy Will Grow at 5.7% in 2020, Oxford Economics Says
China’s Economy Will Grow at 5.7% in 2020, Oxford Economics...
relates to Philippine Central Banker Says Growth to Pick Up in Second Half
Philippine Central Banker Says Growth to Pick Up in Second H...
relates to Bankers Get No Mercy in Denmark as Request for Help Is Rejected
Bankers Get No Mercy in Denmark as Request for Help Is Rejec...
relates to Argentina in Talks With IMF on September Monetary Policy Target
Argentina in Talks With IMF on September Monetary Policy Tar...
relates to Argentina Bonds Fall, Peso Gains as Capital Controls Implemented
Argentina Bonds Fall, Peso Gains as Capital Controls Impleme...
relates to What to Dread and Love in Stocks During ‘Bad News’ September
What to Dread and Love in Stocks During ‘Bad News’ September
relates to Junk-Yield Premium Vaults to Record for Emerging-Market Debt
Junk-Yield Premium Vaults to Record for Emerging-Market Debt
relates to Factories From Europe to Asia Reel Under U.S.-China Trade War
Factories From Europe to Asia Reel Under U.S.-China Trade Wa...
relates to Australia Holds Rate, Watches and Waits as Sydney Property Jumps
Australia Holds Rate, Watches and Waits as Sydney Property J...
relates to Negative Rates Not Likely for New Zealand, Finance Minister Says
Negative Rates Not Likely for New Zealand, Finance Minister...
relates to China’s Economy Will Grow at 5.7% in 2020, Oxford Economics Says
China’s Economy Will Grow at 5.7% in 2020, Oxford Economics...
relates to Philippine Central Banker Says Growth to Pick Up in Second Half
Philippine Central Banker Says Growth to Pick Up in Second H...
relates to Bankers Get No Mercy in Denmark as Request for Help Is Rejected
Bankers Get No Mercy in Denmark as Request for Help Is Rejec...
relates to Argentina in Talks With IMF on September Monetary Policy Target
Argentina in Talks With IMF on September Monetary Policy Tar...
relates to Argentina Bonds Fall, Peso Gains as Capital Controls Implemented
Argentina Bonds Fall, Peso Gains as Capital Controls Impleme...
relates to What to Dread and Love in Stocks During ‘Bad News’ September
What to Dread and Love in Stocks During ‘Bad News’ September
relates to Junk-Yield Premium Vaults to Record for Emerging-Market Debt
Junk-Yield Premium Vaults to Record for Emerging-Market Debt
relates to Factories From Europe to Asia Reel Under U.S.-China Trade War
Factories From Europe to Asia Reel Under U.S.-China Trade Wa...
Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg
markets

India Bonds Rally, Rupee Falls as Weak GDP Spurs Rate-Cut Bets

By
Updated on

India Bonds Rally, Rupee Falls as Weak GDP Spurs Rate-Cut Bets

By
,
Sensex Surges Most In 3 Years On Expected Modi Victory
Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg
Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

Sovereign bonds in India advanced after economic growth slumped to a six-year low, bolstering bets for deeper interest-rate cuts. The rupee and stocks fell.

Gross domestic product growth cooled for a fifth straight quarter to 5% in the quarter ended June. That was the slowest pace since March 2013 and well below the median estimate of 5.7% in a Bloomberg survey of economists. India’s markets were shut on Monday.

Yields on India’s benchmark 10-year bond have dropped more than 100 basis points from their high this year as the central bank slashed rates four times in an attempt to spur growth. Another 50 basis points of rate cuts may be on the way, according to a revised forecast by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

“GDP has significantly undershot consensus expectations,” said Nagaraj Kulkarni, senior Asia rates strategist at Standard Chartered Plc in Singapore. “So expect government bonds to rally on renewed expectations of monetary easing.”

Spread between repo and bond yields still high

Data released since the GDP print suggest the slowdown persists. The nation’s manufacturing purchasing managers’ index slipped in August from a month ago, while collections from the goods and services tax also eased.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond fell four basis points to 6.52% at 9:25 a.m. in Mumbai. The rupee weakened 0.9% to 72.08 per dollar. The S&P BSE Sensex index dropped 0.9%. The stocks gauge on Friday capped its third straight month of declines, the longest run of losses since 2016.

”In the short term, the news about GDP numbers being lower in the first quarter -- albeit on a high base -- and the weak auto numbers will continue to weigh on the market,” said Ajay Bodke, chief executive officer of Prabhudas Lilladher Portfolio Management Services in Mumbai.

— With assistance by Ronojoy Mazumdar

    Published on
    Updated on