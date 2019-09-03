India Bonds Rally, Rupee Falls as Weak GDP Spurs Rate-Cut Bets

LISTEN TO ARTICLE 1:51 SHARE THIS ARTICLE Share Tweet Post Email

Sovereign bonds in India advanced after economic growth slumped to a six-year low, bolstering bets for deeper interest-rate cuts. The rupee and stocks fell.

Gross domestic product growth cooled for a fifth straight quarter to 5% in the quarter ended June. That was the slowest pace since March 2013 and well below the median estimate of 5.7% in a Bloomberg survey of economists. India’s markets were shut on Monday.

Yields on India’s benchmark 10-year bond have dropped more than 100 basis points from their high this year as the central bank slashed rates four times in an attempt to spur growth. Another 50 basis points of rate cuts may be on the way, according to a revised forecast by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

“GDP has significantly undershot consensus expectations,” said Nagaraj Kulkarni, senior Asia rates strategist at Standard Chartered Plc in Singapore. “So expect government bonds to rally on renewed expectations of monetary easing.”

Data released since the GDP print suggest the slowdown persists. The nation’s manufacturing purchasing managers’ index slipped in August from a month ago, while collections from the goods and services tax also eased.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond fell four basis points to 6.52% at 9:25 a.m. in Mumbai. The rupee weakened 0.9% to 72.08 per dollar. The S&P BSE Sensex index dropped 0.9%. The stocks gauge on Friday capped its third straight month of declines, the longest run of losses since 2016.

”In the short term, the news about GDP numbers being lower in the first quarter -- albeit on a high base -- and the weak auto numbers will continue to weigh on the market,” said Ajay Bodke, chief executive officer of Prabhudas Lilladher Portfolio Management Services in Mumbai.

