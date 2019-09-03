Cathay Grounds Cabin Crew Over Depleted Emergency Oxygen Bottles

LISTEN TO ARTICLE 1:33 SHARE THIS ARTICLE Share Tweet Post Email

Photographer: Paul Yeung/Bloomberg Photographer: Paul Yeung/Bloomberg

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. grounded cabin crew from two flights so they can help with an investigation after emergency oxygen bottles on the aircraft were found depleted or completely emptied.

The staff were barred from flying in the meantime, a spokeswoman for the airline said Tuesday. Chinese aviation authorities are also investigating, together with Hong Kong’s regulator and local police, the South China Morning Post reported.

Routine pre-flight inspections on two planes uncovered 13 oxygen canisters partially or completely discharged, Cathay said last week. The investigation is another headache for Cathay’s new chief executive officer, Augustus Tang, weeks after Chinese regulators threatened to bar flights to the mainland because some staff supported the Hong Kong protests.

A Hellish Week for Cathay Buffeted Between China and Hong Kong

Months of demonstrations are also hitting travel demand to the city, Asia’s busiest hub for international traffic.

The discovered bottles, designed to be used by crew in the event of an emergency depressurization, were immediately recharged and safety wasn’t compromised, Cathay said last week. The airline is investigating three cases of oxygen-bottle tampering last month, the most recent on Aug. 31, the South China Morning Post said Tuesday.

According to the newspaper, which cited a memo to Cathay employees on Monday, ground staff, caterers, cleaners and engineers will fall under the scope of the probe. The memo also announced stricter security protocols that require staff to carry out detailed checks on aircraft at least every 60 minutes between services, the South China Morning Post reported.