Johnson Threatens Oct. 14 Election in Battle Over No-Deal Brexit

 Skip to content
More from
Bloomberg
Politics
relates to Xenophobic Attacks Shame South Africa as Regional Leaders Meet
Xenophobic Attacks Shame South Africa as Regional Leaders Me...
relates to Dorian Winds Weaken but Storm Remains `Extremely Dangerous'
Dorian Winds Weaken but Storm Remains `Extremely Dangerous'
relates to Gabon President Hospitalized in London as Health Deteriorates
Gabon President Hospitalized in London as Health Deteriorate...
relates to Pound Off Lows But Still Under Pressure as Brexit Showdown Looms
Pound Off Lows But Still Under Pressure as Brexit Showdown L...
relates to Expedited Executions Part of White House Response to Shootings
Expedited Executions Part of White House Response to Shootin...
relates to Johnson Threatens Oct. 14 Election Over No-Deal: Brexit Update
Johnson Threatens Oct. 14 Election Over No-Deal: Brexit Upda...
relates to U.S. and Poland Ink 5G Security Agreement Amid Anti-Huawei Campaign
U.S. and Poland Ink 5G Security Agreement Amid Anti-Huawei C...
relates to Five Star, PD Voters Favor New Italian Coalition Government
Five Star, PD Voters Favor New Italian Coalition Government
relates to Argentina Returns to Capital Controls as Macri Fights to Survive
Argentina Returns to Capital Controls as Macri Fights to Sur...
relates to Fighting Over Grazing Land Is Spreading to Nigeria’s South
Fighting Over Grazing Land Is Spreading to Nigeria’s South
relates to Xenophobic Attacks Shame South Africa as Regional Leaders Meet
Xenophobic Attacks Shame South Africa as Regional Leaders Me...
relates to Dorian Winds Weaken but Storm Remains `Extremely Dangerous'
Dorian Winds Weaken but Storm Remains `Extremely Dangerous'
relates to Gabon President Hospitalized in London as Health Deteriorates
Gabon President Hospitalized in London as Health Deteriorate...
relates to Pound Off Lows But Still Under Pressure as Brexit Showdown Looms
Pound Off Lows But Still Under Pressure as Brexit Showdown L...
relates to Expedited Executions Part of White House Response to Shootings
Expedited Executions Part of White House Response to Shootin...
relates to Johnson Threatens Oct. 14 Election Over No-Deal: Brexit Update
Johnson Threatens Oct. 14 Election Over No-Deal: Brexit Upda...
relates to U.S. and Poland Ink 5G Security Agreement Amid Anti-Huawei Campaign
U.S. and Poland Ink 5G Security Agreement Amid Anti-Huawei C...
relates to Five Star, PD Voters Favor New Italian Coalition Government
Five Star, PD Voters Favor New Italian Coalition Government
relates to Argentina Returns to Capital Controls as Macri Fights to Survive
Argentina Returns to Capital Controls as Macri Fights to Sur...
relates to Fighting Over Grazing Land Is Spreading to Nigeria’s South
Fighting Over Grazing Land Is Spreading to Nigeria’s South
relates to Xenophobic Attacks Shame South Africa as Regional Leaders Meet
Xenophobic Attacks Shame South Africa as Regional Leaders Me...
relates to Dorian Winds Weaken but Storm Remains `Extremely Dangerous'
Dorian Winds Weaken but Storm Remains `Extremely Dangerous'
relates to Gabon President Hospitalized in London as Health Deteriorates
Gabon President Hospitalized in London as Health Deteriorate...
relates to Pound Off Lows But Still Under Pressure as Brexit Showdown Looms
Pound Off Lows But Still Under Pressure as Brexit Showdown L...
relates to Expedited Executions Part of White House Response to Shootings
Expedited Executions Part of White House Response to Shootin...
relates to Johnson Threatens Oct. 14 Election Over No-Deal: Brexit Update
Johnson Threatens Oct. 14 Election Over No-Deal: Brexit Upda...
relates to U.S. and Poland Ink 5G Security Agreement Amid Anti-Huawei Campaign
U.S. and Poland Ink 5G Security Agreement Amid Anti-Huawei C...
relates to Five Star, PD Voters Favor New Italian Coalition Government
Five Star, PD Voters Favor New Italian Coalition Government
relates to Argentina Returns to Capital Controls as Macri Fights to Survive
Argentina Returns to Capital Controls as Macri Fights to Sur...
relates to Fighting Over Grazing Land Is Spreading to Nigeria’s South
Fighting Over Grazing Land Is Spreading to Nigeria’s South
politics

Johnson Threatens Oct. 14 Election in Battle Over No-Deal Brexit

By
and
Updated on

Johnson Threatens Oct. 14 Election in Battle Over No-Deal Brexit

By
and
,
  • U.K. premier says he will never delay Oct. 31 exit day
  • Senior official says Johnson to propose snap poll if defeated
Boris Johnson speaks outside number 10 Downing on Sept. 2. 

Boris Johnson speaks outside number 10 Downing on Sept. 2. 

 Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg
Boris Johnson speaks outside number 10 Downing on Sept. 2. 

Boris Johnson speaks outside number 10 Downing on Sept. 2. 

Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg
Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Prime Minister Boris Johnson put the U.K. on notice that it faces the threat of an election within weeks, as the political crisis engulfing the country’s divorce from the European Union deepened.

Johnson will seek to trigger a snap general election on Oct. 14 if he loses a crunch vote in Parliament this week, when his enemies will try to force him to delay Brexit, according to a senior official in his government.

Johnson’s allies are considering an emergency poll as he battles enemies in Parliament trying to force him to delay Brexit by three months rather than allow him to take the U.K. out of the EU with no deal on Oct. 31.

In a hastily arranged statement outside his Downing Street office on Monday evening, the premier said he did not want an election. But he signaled that an emergency poll could follow if he loses the fight with his opponents this week -- as he will never agree to their plan.

“I want everybody to know – there are no circumstances in which I will ask Brussels to delay,” Johnson said in his statement to the television cameras. “Let’s let our negotiators get on with their work, without that sword of Damocles over their necks and without an election. I don’t want an election. You don’t want an election.”

Talk of another national vote highlights the make-or-break nature of this week for Johnson’s leadership and for the country as a whole. The political turmoil and uncertainty over Brexit has hit the pound in recent weeks, and sterling was down 0.8% on Monday.

— With assistance by Kitty Donaldson, Alex Morales, and Jess Shankleman

(Adds Oct 14 election plan.)
    Published on
    Updated on