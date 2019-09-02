Five Star, PD Voters Favor New Italian Coalition Government

Johnson Threatens Oct. 14 Election Over No-Deal: Brexit Upda...
Photographer: Alessia Pierdomenico
politics
Five Star, PD Voters Favor New Italian Coalition GovernmentBy
Five Star, PD Voters Favor New Italian Coalition GovernmentBy
Both the majority of Five Star Movement, Democratic Party PD supports are in favour of new Italian coalition government between two parties, according to polls by La7, mentioning SWG.
- In details, 69% of PD voters are in favour of a new gov with Five Star Movement, compared with 51% of Five Star supporters
- NOTE: Italy’s Conte Poised to Forge Government From Unlikely Alliance