Facebook Considers Hiding the ‘Like’ Totals on Users’ Posts

U.S. and Poland Ink 5G Security Agreement Amid Anti-Huawei C...
European Space Agency Satellite Veers to Avoid SpaceX Collis...
China’s Twitter Disinformation Ops Have Been Going on for Ye...
Russia’s Deputy Premier Rips New Space Center
No-Deal Brexit May Cost the British Fashion Industry $1 Bill...
China’s Red-Hot Face-Swapping App Provokes Privacy Concern
Why China’s Buzzing About Netflix’s Documentary ‘American Fa...
Musk's China Charm Offensive Nets Tesla Tax Break Amid Trade...
Hong Kong Officials Urge Calm While Warning of ‘Signs of Ter...
China Drone Attack on Crop-Eating ‘Monster’ Shows 98% Kill R...
Facebook Considers Hiding the ‘Like’ Totals on Users’ PostsBy
Security researcher found test of idea in Facebook code
Company has been experimenting with the practice on Instagram
Facebook Inc. is considering a test to stop showing the number of “likes” that posts get in an effort to reduce the competitive pressure of social media.
Only the person who posted something would be able to see their like count, but everyone else would not, according to Jane Manchun Wong, the security researcher who uncovered the project. That’s the same way the test works on Instagram, the photo-sharing app owned by Facebook. Instagram’s like-hiding test, which started in Canada earlier this year, is now running in seven countries.
Facebook confirmed the researcher’s discovery, but said it is too early to say whether it will test the idea widely.