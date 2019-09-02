Facebook Considers Hiding the ‘Like’ Totals on Users’ Posts

 Skip to content
More from
Bloomberg
Technology
relates to U.S. and Poland Ink 5G Security Agreement Amid Anti-Huawei Campaign
U.S. and Poland Ink 5G Security Agreement Amid Anti-Huawei C...
relates to European Space Agency Satellite Veers to Avoid SpaceX Collision
European Space Agency Satellite Veers to Avoid SpaceX Collis...
relates to China’s Twitter Disinformation Ops Have Been Going on for Years
China’s Twitter Disinformation Ops Have Been Going on for Ye...
relates to Russia’s Deputy Premier Rips New Space Center
Russia’s Deputy Premier Rips New Space Center
relates to No-Deal Brexit May Cost the British Fashion Industry $1 Billion
No-Deal Brexit May Cost the British Fashion Industry $1 Bill...
relates to China’s Red-Hot Face-Swapping App Provokes Privacy Concern
China’s Red-Hot Face-Swapping App Provokes Privacy Concern
relates to Why China’s Buzzing About Netflix’s Documentary ‘American Factory’
Why China’s Buzzing About Netflix’s Documentary ‘American Fa...
relates to Musk's China Charm Offensive Nets Tesla Tax Break Amid Trade War
Musk's China Charm Offensive Nets Tesla Tax Break Amid Trade...
relates to Hong Kong Officials Urge Calm While Warning of ‘Signs of Terror’
Hong Kong Officials Urge Calm While Warning of ‘Signs of Ter...
relates to China Drone Attack on Crop-Eating ‘Monster’ Shows 98% Kill Rate
China Drone Attack on Crop-Eating ‘Monster’ Shows 98% Kill R...
relates to U.S. and Poland Ink 5G Security Agreement Amid Anti-Huawei Campaign
U.S. and Poland Ink 5G Security Agreement Amid Anti-Huawei C...
relates to European Space Agency Satellite Veers to Avoid SpaceX Collision
European Space Agency Satellite Veers to Avoid SpaceX Collis...
relates to China’s Twitter Disinformation Ops Have Been Going on for Years
China’s Twitter Disinformation Ops Have Been Going on for Ye...
relates to Russia’s Deputy Premier Rips New Space Center
Russia’s Deputy Premier Rips New Space Center
relates to No-Deal Brexit May Cost the British Fashion Industry $1 Billion
No-Deal Brexit May Cost the British Fashion Industry $1 Bill...
relates to China’s Red-Hot Face-Swapping App Provokes Privacy Concern
China’s Red-Hot Face-Swapping App Provokes Privacy Concern
relates to Why China’s Buzzing About Netflix’s Documentary ‘American Factory’
Why China’s Buzzing About Netflix’s Documentary ‘American Fa...
relates to Musk's China Charm Offensive Nets Tesla Tax Break Amid Trade War
Musk's China Charm Offensive Nets Tesla Tax Break Amid Trade...
relates to Hong Kong Officials Urge Calm While Warning of ‘Signs of Terror’
Hong Kong Officials Urge Calm While Warning of ‘Signs of Ter...
relates to China Drone Attack on Crop-Eating ‘Monster’ Shows 98% Kill Rate
China Drone Attack on Crop-Eating ‘Monster’ Shows 98% Kill R...
relates to U.S. and Poland Ink 5G Security Agreement Amid Anti-Huawei Campaign
U.S. and Poland Ink 5G Security Agreement Amid Anti-Huawei C...
relates to European Space Agency Satellite Veers to Avoid SpaceX Collision
European Space Agency Satellite Veers to Avoid SpaceX Collis...
relates to China’s Twitter Disinformation Ops Have Been Going on for Years
China’s Twitter Disinformation Ops Have Been Going on for Ye...
relates to Russia’s Deputy Premier Rips New Space Center
Russia’s Deputy Premier Rips New Space Center
relates to No-Deal Brexit May Cost the British Fashion Industry $1 Billion
No-Deal Brexit May Cost the British Fashion Industry $1 Bill...
relates to China’s Red-Hot Face-Swapping App Provokes Privacy Concern
China’s Red-Hot Face-Swapping App Provokes Privacy Concern
relates to Why China’s Buzzing About Netflix’s Documentary ‘American Factory’
Why China’s Buzzing About Netflix’s Documentary ‘American Fa...
relates to Musk's China Charm Offensive Nets Tesla Tax Break Amid Trade War
Musk's China Charm Offensive Nets Tesla Tax Break Amid Trade...
relates to Hong Kong Officials Urge Calm While Warning of ‘Signs of Terror’
Hong Kong Officials Urge Calm While Warning of ‘Signs of Ter...
relates to China Drone Attack on Crop-Eating ‘Monster’ Shows 98% Kill Rate
China Drone Attack on Crop-Eating ‘Monster’ Shows 98% Kill R...
Photographer: Bloomberg/Bloomberg
technology

Facebook Considers Hiding the ‘Like’ Totals on Users’ Posts

By

Facebook Considers Hiding the ‘Like’ Totals on Users’ Posts

By
,
  • Security researcher found test of idea in Facebook code
  • Company has been experimenting with the practice on Instagram
Facebook App And Logo As Shares Plunge
Photographer: Bloomberg/Bloomberg
Photographer: Bloomberg/Bloomberg

Facebook Inc. is considering a test to stop showing the number of “likes” that posts get in an effort to reduce the competitive pressure of social media.

Only the person who posted something would be able to see their like count, but everyone else would not, according to Jane Manchun Wong, the security researcher who uncovered the project. That’s the same way the test works on Instagram, the photo-sharing app owned by Facebook. Instagram’s like-hiding test, which started in Canada earlier this year, is now running in seven countries.

Facebook confirmed the researcher’s discovery, but said it is too early to say whether it will test the idea widely.

    Published on