China-U.S. Meet Muddle, Manufacturing Slump, BOJ Call: Eco Day

China-U.S. Meet Muddle, Manufacturing Slump, BOJ Call: Eco DayBy
Welcome to Tuesday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:
- Chinese and U.S. officials are struggling to agree on the schedule for a planned meeting this month to continue trade talks after Washington rejected Beijing’s request to delay tariffs that took effect over the weekend
- The world’s manufacturing powerhouses sent a simple message: They’re in the doldrums and could be there for a while, writes Enda Curran in Terms of Trade
- Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, who made his mark pursuing aggressive monetary stimulus policies, is under fresh pressure to return to the fight
- Argentina’s central bank is talking to the IMF about revising its monetary policy target for September, the institution’s president Guido Sandleris told reporters
- The Philippine economy is likely to recover in the second half of the year, allowing the central bank to differentiate its policy from peers that are also cutting interest rates, a deputy governor said
- The pieces are falling into place for Turkey’s central bank to follow its record interest-rate cut with more monetary easing as inflation heads for lows not seen since last year’s currency crash
- Prime Minister Boris Johnson put the U.K. on notice that it may face an election within weeks, as the political crisis engulfing the country’s divorce from the EU deepens
- Hong Kong authorities appealed for calm while warning that radical protesters showed “signs of terror” over the weekend in some of the most violent confrontations since unrest broke out three months ago