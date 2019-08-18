Southern Africa Leaders Call for End to Zimbabwe Sanctions

 Skip to content
More from
Bloomberg
Politics
relates to Thousands Begin Dispersing After Rainy Rally: Hong Kong Update
Thousands Begin Dispersing After Rainy Rally: Hong Kong Upda...
relates to Spain Rebukes Salvini, Offers to Take ‘Open Arms’ Migrants
Spain Rebukes Salvini, Offers to Take ‘Open Arms’ Migrants
relates to Erdogan Faces Snub From Lawyers Boycotting Palace Ceremony
Erdogan Faces Snub From Lawyers Boycotting Palace Ceremony
relates to Hong Kong Resets Democracy Push With Peaceful Mass March in Rain
Hong Kong Resets Democracy Push With Peaceful Mass March in...
relates to Kudlow Pushes Back on Recession, Says U.S.-China Calls Positive
Kudlow Pushes Back on Recession, Says U.S.-China Calls Posit...
relates to Zimbabwe Police Ban Planned Protest Marches by Opposition
Zimbabwe Police Ban Planned Protest Marches by Opposition
relates to Gibraltar Says Can’t Seek Court Order Detaining Tanker for U.S.
Gibraltar Says Can’t Seek Court Order Detaining Tanker for U...
relates to Germany Says It Could Spend Extra $55 Billion If Crisis Hits
Germany Says It Could Spend Extra $55 Billion If Crisis Hits
relates to Singapore Must Stay Independent in U.S.-China Conflict, PM Says
Singapore Must Stay Independent in U.S.-China Conflict, PM S...
relates to Argentina Faces Fresh Turmoil After Resignation, Debt Downgrades
Argentina Faces Fresh Turmoil After Resignation, Debt Downgr...
relates to Thousands Begin Dispersing After Rainy Rally: Hong Kong Update
Thousands Begin Dispersing After Rainy Rally: Hong Kong Upda...
relates to Spain Rebukes Salvini, Offers to Take ‘Open Arms’ Migrants
Spain Rebukes Salvini, Offers to Take ‘Open Arms’ Migrants
relates to Erdogan Faces Snub From Lawyers Boycotting Palace Ceremony
Erdogan Faces Snub From Lawyers Boycotting Palace Ceremony
relates to Hong Kong Resets Democracy Push With Peaceful Mass March in Rain
Hong Kong Resets Democracy Push With Peaceful Mass March in...
relates to Kudlow Pushes Back on Recession, Says U.S.-China Calls Positive
Kudlow Pushes Back on Recession, Says U.S.-China Calls Posit...
relates to Zimbabwe Police Ban Planned Protest Marches by Opposition
Zimbabwe Police Ban Planned Protest Marches by Opposition
relates to Gibraltar Says Can’t Seek Court Order Detaining Tanker for U.S.
Gibraltar Says Can’t Seek Court Order Detaining Tanker for U...
relates to Germany Says It Could Spend Extra $55 Billion If Crisis Hits
Germany Says It Could Spend Extra $55 Billion If Crisis Hits
relates to Singapore Must Stay Independent in U.S.-China Conflict, PM Says
Singapore Must Stay Independent in U.S.-China Conflict, PM S...
relates to Argentina Faces Fresh Turmoil After Resignation, Debt Downgrades
Argentina Faces Fresh Turmoil After Resignation, Debt Downgr...
relates to Thousands Begin Dispersing After Rainy Rally: Hong Kong Update
Thousands Begin Dispersing After Rainy Rally: Hong Kong Upda...
relates to Spain Rebukes Salvini, Offers to Take ‘Open Arms’ Migrants
Spain Rebukes Salvini, Offers to Take ‘Open Arms’ Migrants
relates to Erdogan Faces Snub From Lawyers Boycotting Palace Ceremony
Erdogan Faces Snub From Lawyers Boycotting Palace Ceremony
relates to Hong Kong Resets Democracy Push With Peaceful Mass March in Rain
Hong Kong Resets Democracy Push With Peaceful Mass March in...
relates to Kudlow Pushes Back on Recession, Says U.S.-China Calls Positive
Kudlow Pushes Back on Recession, Says U.S.-China Calls Posit...
relates to Zimbabwe Police Ban Planned Protest Marches by Opposition
Zimbabwe Police Ban Planned Protest Marches by Opposition
relates to Gibraltar Says Can’t Seek Court Order Detaining Tanker for U.S.
Gibraltar Says Can’t Seek Court Order Detaining Tanker for U...
relates to Germany Says It Could Spend Extra $55 Billion If Crisis Hits
Germany Says It Could Spend Extra $55 Billion If Crisis Hits
relates to Singapore Must Stay Independent in U.S.-China Conflict, PM Says
Singapore Must Stay Independent in U.S.-China Conflict, PM S...
relates to Argentina Faces Fresh Turmoil After Resignation, Debt Downgrades
Argentina Faces Fresh Turmoil After Resignation, Debt Downgr...
politics

Southern Africa Leaders Call for End to Zimbabwe Sanctions

By

Southern Africa Leaders Call for End to Zimbabwe Sanctions

By
,
  • Nations to collectively voice disapproval of sanctions Oct. 25
  • Zimbabwe remains subject to U.S. sanctions even after Mugabe
Demonstrators sit and sing protest songs after police cordoned off the street in Harare, on Aug. 16.

Demonstrators sit and sing protest songs after police cordoned off the street in Harare, on Aug. 16.

 Photographer: Tafadzwa Ufumeli/Getty Images
Demonstrators sit and sing protest songs after police cordoned off the street in Harare, on Aug. 16.

Demonstrators sit and sing protest songs after police cordoned off the street in Harare, on Aug. 16.

Photographer: Tafadzwa Ufumeli/Getty Images
Photographer: Tafadzwa Ufumeli/Getty Images

Southern Africa leaders called for the removal of sanctions against Zimbabwe, where more than 120 people were arrested last week in protests sparked by an economic crisis.

Southern African Development Community nations will collectively voice their disapproval of the sanctions on Oct. 25, and ask the international community to support an economic recovery in Zimbabwe, the SADC said in a statement after a meeting in the Tanzanian commercial capital, Dar es Salaam. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was among heads of state that joined Tanzania’s leader, John Magufuli, for the summit.

Zimbabwe is still subject to U.S. sanctions that date back to the reign of former President Robert Mugabe who was ousted in late 2017 after 38 years in power. The country is already reeling from annual inflation that hit 176% in June, the highest globally after Venezuela. Authorities won’t release annual figures for six months until February, although persistent shortages of fuel and bread suggest inflation hasn’t waned.

Zimbabwean police fired teargas to disperse crowds of supporters of the main opposition party, the Movement for Democratic Change, in the capital, Harare on Friday. The police barred the party from staging another protest on Monday in the nation’s second-largest city of Bulawayo.

READ: Zimbabwe Police Arrests 128 Demonstrators in Opposition Protest

Other summit highlights;

  • Tanzanian authorities questioned activists hours before the summit, preventing them from making any demonstration about what they allege are deteriorating human-rights conditions in the host country.
  • The SADC will work with other countries in the region to fight an emerging threat of terrorism in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Islamic State militants claimed responsibility for an attack that left three people dead in the country’s eastern town of Beni in April.
  • The bloc said it will take measures to boost food production after recurring droughts that hit the 2018-19 harvest.
    • NOTE: The SADC is made up of 16 members including Angola, Botswana, Union of Comoros, DRC, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, Eswatini, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.
    Published on