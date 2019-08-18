Southern Africa Leaders Call for End to Zimbabwe Sanctions

SHARE THIS ARTICLE Share Tweet Post Email

Photographer: Tafadzwa Ufumeli/Getty Images Photographer: Tafadzwa Ufumeli/Getty Images

Southern Africa leaders called for the removal of sanctions against Zimbabwe, where more than 120 people were arrested last week in protests sparked by an economic crisis.

Southern African Development Community nations will collectively voice their disapproval of the sanctions on Oct. 25, and ask the international community to support an economic recovery in Zimbabwe, the SADC said in a statement after a meeting in the Tanzanian commercial capital, Dar es Salaam. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was among heads of state that joined Tanzania’s leader, John Magufuli, for the summit.

Zimbabwe is still subject to U.S. sanctions that date back to the reign of former President Robert Mugabe who was ousted in late 2017 after 38 years in power. The country is already reeling from annual inflation that hit 176% in June, the highest globally after Venezuela. Authorities won’t release annual figures for six months until February, although persistent shortages of fuel and bread suggest inflation hasn’t waned.

Zimbabwean police fired teargas to disperse crowds of supporters of the main opposition party, the Movement for Democratic Change, in the capital, Harare on Friday. The police barred the party from staging another protest on Monday in the nation’s second-largest city of Bulawayo.

READ: Zimbabwe Police Arrests 128 Demonstrators in Opposition Protest

Other summit highlights;