Advanz, Morningside Accused of Antitrust Breaches in U.K. Probe

Advanz Pharma Corp. and English drugmaker Morningside Pharmaceuticals Ltd. received statements of objections from U.K. regulators who found that a deal with wholesaler Alliance Healthcare concerning sales of the antibiotic Nitrofurantoin may have violated antitrust rules.

The sellers of the antibiotic, which is used to treat urinary tract infections, from 2014 until at least October 2017, had an arrangement under which Alliance Healthcare would buy equal volumes of the drug from each of the 2 suppliers so that they would not compete, the U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority said in a statement Thursday.

“We’ve provisionally found that suppliers of this important antibiotic entered into arrangements with the aim of keeping Nitrofurantoin prices artificially high, meaning the” U.K.’s National Health Service “wouldn’t benefit from the lower prices that come from effective competition,” Ann Pope, the CMA’s senior director of antitrust, said in the statement.