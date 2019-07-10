U.S. Labor Secretary Won’t Resign Over Epstein, Official Says

LISTEN TO ARTICLE :51 SHARE THIS ARTICLE Share Tweet Post Email

Labor Secretary Alex Acosta doesn’t plan to resign over his association with financier Jeffrey Epstein and will hold a news conference on Wednesday, a Department of Labor official said.

Acosta has come under increased pressure since Epstein’s indictment for sex trafficking and conspiracy was revealed on Monday. In 2008, Epstein pleaded guilty to state charges in Florida in order to resolve similar allegations under a lenient deal with Acosta, then a U.S. attorney. The agreement allowed Epstein to serve just 13 months in a county jail. He faced life in prison.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer have said this week that Acosta should step down or be fired because of the plea deal.

Acosta will issue a statement and take questions from reporters at 2:30 p.m. in Washington, the official said.