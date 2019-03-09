 Skip to content
politics

India Says Pakistan Has Failed to Take Credible Action on Terror

By
and

India Says Pakistan Has Failed to Take Credible Action on Terror

By
and
,
Indian security forces inspect the remains of a vehicle following an attack on a paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy on Feb. 14.

Source: AFP via Getty Images
Pakistan has failed to take credible action against terror groups operating from its soil and remains in a state of denial, India’s ministry of external affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said at a media briefing in New Delhi.

The presence of terrorist camps in Pakistan is public knowledge, Kumar said. Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday reiterated that terrorist groups will not be allowed to operate from the country.

Tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbors escalated in recent weeks after a Pakistani-based militant group, Jaish-e-Mohammed (Army of Mohammed), claimed responsibility for a Feb. 14 suicide bombing that killed 40 troops in an Indian-administered portion of Kashmir. Twelve days later, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered the first airstrike on Pakistani soil since 1971 and Pakistan also retaliated by crossing into the Indian side.

India’s objective was to demonstrate its willingness to take action on cross-border terrorism, Kumar said.

    Published on