Colorado Lawmakers Weigh Dramatic Overhaul of Oil Drilling Laws

URGENT: California Won't Charge Officers Who Killed Stephon...
Food and Drug Administration Chief Scott Gottlieb to Resign
The Latest: California Won't Charge Police in Clark Killing
Roger Stone Castigated by Judge Over Book Release, Criticism
Tariff-Man Trump to Preside Over $100 Billion Jump in Trade...
If Albany Won't, We Will: NYC Speaker Pushes Big Transit Age...
What Democrats and Republicans Drink on Mardi Gras
Trump Plans Alabama Visit Friday Following Tornado Devastati...
U.S. Budget Deficit Widens 77 Percent
Murphy Makes Another Grab at Rich in $38.6 Billion N.J. Budg...
URGENT: California Won't Charge Officers Who Killed Stephon...
Food and Drug Administration Chief Scott Gottlieb to Resign
The Latest: California Won't Charge Police in Clark Killing
Roger Stone Castigated by Judge Over Book Release, Criticism
Tariff-Man Trump to Preside Over $100 Billion Jump in Trade...
If Albany Won't, We Will: NYC Speaker Pushes Big Transit Age...
What Democrats and Republicans Drink on Mardi Gras
Trump Plans Alabama Visit Friday Following Tornado Devastati...
U.S. Budget Deficit Widens 77 Percent
Murphy Makes Another Grab at Rich in $38.6 Billion N.J. Budg...
URGENT: California Won't Charge Officers Who Killed Stephon...
Food and Drug Administration Chief Scott Gottlieb to Resign
The Latest: California Won't Charge Police in Clark Killing
Roger Stone Castigated by Judge Over Book Release, Criticism
Tariff-Man Trump to Preside Over $100 Billion Jump in Trade...
If Albany Won't, We Will: NYC Speaker Pushes Big Transit Age...
What Democrats and Republicans Drink on Mardi Gras
Trump Plans Alabama Visit Friday Following Tornado Devastati...
U.S. Budget Deficit Widens 77 Percent
Murphy Makes Another Grab at Rich in $38.6 Billion N.J. Budg...
Colorado Lawmakers Weigh Dramatic Overhaul of Oil Drilling LawsBy
Colorado Lawmakers Weigh Dramatic Overhaul of Oil Drilling LawsBy
-
Proposal gives cities, counties more authority over siting
-
Public health and safety would trump development interests
A proposal to overhaul Colorado’s drilling laws has its first hearing today, pushing the bill one step closer to a vote by the Democrat-controlled state legislature.
The legislation, supported by Governor Jared Polis, would significantly change the way drilling is permitted and amend elements of state law that have been instrumental in developing Colorado’s most prolific oil play, the Denver-Julesburg basin. Anadarko Petroleum Corp., Noble Energy Inc. and Extraction Oil and Gas Inc., are among the biggest acreage holders in the basin.
While Colorado has some of the strictest environmental regulations of any oil-producing state, the law has generally favored development, granting the energy regulator broad authority over siting and drilling. Below are a few of the key changes proposed:
|Current Law
|Proposed Change
|ENERGY COMMISSION
|Commission’s role is to foster development and enable maximum efficient production rates.
|Commission’s mission is to protect public health, safety and the environment.
|STATE PREEMPTION
|The state’s interest in energy development preempts the interests of cities and counties. Regulator can unilaterally authorize siting.
|Cities and counties have new authority to regulate siting of oil and gas facilities. Operators would need to apply for local permits before applying for state permits.
|FORCED POOLING
|Mineral interests can be forcibly pooled if one owner in a drilling unit consents.
|Mineral interests can be forcibly pooled if 50 percent of owners in a drilling unit consent.
|ROYALTY RATES
|Non-consenting mineral owners receive 12.5 percent of royalty rate.
|Non-consenting mineral owners receive 15 percent of royalty rate.
|NUISANCE
|Oil and gas producers are exempt from counties’ authority to regulate noise
|Exemption would be repealed. Cities and counties would be able to regulate a variety of nuisance impacts of development
As the proposed changes center on public health and safety, they would disproportionately affect Denver-Julesburg producers, whose acreage overlaps with Denver’s expanding suburbs.