IMF's Lagarde Says Oil Exporters Yet to Recover From 2014 Shock

 Skip to content
More from
Bloomberg
Fixed Income
relates to Mandela's Widow to Credit Suisse: Write Off Mozambique Debt

Mandela's Widow to Credit Suisse: Write Off Mozambique Debt

relates to Bond Traders Face Deja Vu of Risks From Shutdown to Inflation

Bond Traders Face Deja Vu of Risks From Shutdown to Inflatio...

relates to The Big Holes to Fill at the ECB and Bank of England

The Big Holes to Fill at the ECB and Bank of England

relates to ECB's Empty Chair Embarrassment Leaves Draghi in Pre-Brexit Bind

ECB's Empty Chair Embarrassment Leaves Draghi in Pre-Brexit...

relates to Ending D.C.'s Debt Obsession

Ending D.C.'s Debt Obsession

relates to Growth Woes Get in the Way of Emerging-Market Rally: EM Review

Growth Woes Get in the Way of Emerging-Market Rally: EM Revi...

relates to Balance Sheet Could Be in Regular Fed Toolkit, Daly Suggests

Balance Sheet Could Be in Regular Fed Toolkit, Daly Suggests

relates to Stocks Pare Losses as Tech Rebounds; Bonds Rise: Markets Wrap

Stocks Pare Losses as Tech Rebounds; Bonds Rise: Markets Wra...

relates to Corporate Bonds Are on Fire After the Fed’s Dovish Signal

Corporate Bonds Are on Fire After the Fed’s Dovish Signal

relates to All of a Sudden, the New Year Market Rally Is Under Threat

All of a Sudden, the New Year Market Rally Is Under Threat

relates to Mandela's Widow to Credit Suisse: Write Off Mozambique Debt

Mandela's Widow to Credit Suisse: Write Off Mozambique Debt

relates to Bond Traders Face Deja Vu of Risks From Shutdown to Inflation

Bond Traders Face Deja Vu of Risks From Shutdown to Inflatio...

relates to The Big Holes to Fill at the ECB and Bank of England

The Big Holes to Fill at the ECB and Bank of England

relates to ECB's Empty Chair Embarrassment Leaves Draghi in Pre-Brexit Bind

ECB's Empty Chair Embarrassment Leaves Draghi in Pre-Brexit...

relates to Ending D.C.'s Debt Obsession

Ending D.C.'s Debt Obsession

relates to Growth Woes Get in the Way of Emerging-Market Rally: EM Review

Growth Woes Get in the Way of Emerging-Market Rally: EM Revi...

relates to Balance Sheet Could Be in Regular Fed Toolkit, Daly Suggests

Balance Sheet Could Be in Regular Fed Toolkit, Daly Suggests

relates to Stocks Pare Losses as Tech Rebounds; Bonds Rise: Markets Wrap

Stocks Pare Losses as Tech Rebounds; Bonds Rise: Markets Wra...

relates to Corporate Bonds Are on Fire After the Fed’s Dovish Signal

Corporate Bonds Are on Fire After the Fed’s Dovish Signal

relates to All of a Sudden, the New Year Market Rally Is Under Threat

All of a Sudden, the New Year Market Rally Is Under Threat

relates to Mandela's Widow to Credit Suisse: Write Off Mozambique Debt

Mandela's Widow to Credit Suisse: Write Off Mozambique Debt

relates to Bond Traders Face Deja Vu of Risks From Shutdown to Inflation

Bond Traders Face Deja Vu of Risks From Shutdown to Inflatio...

relates to The Big Holes to Fill at the ECB and Bank of England

The Big Holes to Fill at the ECB and Bank of England

relates to ECB's Empty Chair Embarrassment Leaves Draghi in Pre-Brexit Bind

ECB's Empty Chair Embarrassment Leaves Draghi in Pre-Brexit...

relates to Ending D.C.'s Debt Obsession

Ending D.C.'s Debt Obsession

relates to Growth Woes Get in the Way of Emerging-Market Rally: EM Review

Growth Woes Get in the Way of Emerging-Market Rally: EM Revi...

relates to Balance Sheet Could Be in Regular Fed Toolkit, Daly Suggests

Balance Sheet Could Be in Regular Fed Toolkit, Daly Suggests

relates to Stocks Pare Losses as Tech Rebounds; Bonds Rise: Markets Wrap

Stocks Pare Losses as Tech Rebounds; Bonds Rise: Markets Wra...

relates to Corporate Bonds Are on Fire After the Fed’s Dovish Signal

Corporate Bonds Are on Fire After the Fed’s Dovish Signal

relates to All of a Sudden, the New Year Market Rally Is Under Threat

All of a Sudden, the New Year Market Rally Is Under Threat

markets

IMF's Lagarde Says Oil Exporters Yet to Recover From 2014 Shock

By

IMF's Lagarde Says Oil Exporters Yet to Recover From 2014 Shock

By
,

Oil exporters have not fully recovered from the 2014 collapse of crude prices and the future isn’t bright, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said.

“Modest growth continues, but the outlook is highly uncertain,” Lagarde told a conference Saturday in Dubai.

“With revenues down, fiscal deficits are only slowly declining, despite significant reforms on both the spending and revenue sides, including the introduction of VAT and excise taxes,” she said. This has led to an increase in debt to 33 percent of gross domestic product last year from 13 percent in 2013, she said.

Since the oil crash, even rich Gulf Arab governments have been running large budget deficits, increasingly tapping global bond markets to plug the gap.

— With assistance by Zainab Fattah

    Published on