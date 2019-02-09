Creative Tech Unit Settles Patent Infringement Lawsuits in U.S.

LISTEN TO ARTICLE :59 SHARE THIS ARTICLE Share Tweet Post Email

A unit of Creative Technology, once the world’s second-biggest maker of digital music players, has agreed with an aggregator to settle patent infringement lawsuits filed in the U.S., according to a company statement.

ZiiLabs Inc., a subsidiary of Singapore-listed Creative Technology, will receive payment from aggregator RPX Corporation and assign the remaining rights in its patent portfolio to RPX, Creative said in the statement.

Creative expects the payment to contribute about S$0.35 ($0.25) of earnings per share for the quarter ending March 31, according to the statement.

The settlement comes after the U.S. International Trade Commission said in February 2018 it began investigating a patent infringement complaint from ZiiLabs that involved computer graphics processors used in desktop computers, gaming systems and mobile devices. ZiiLabs had sought an order to block imports of products found to use its technology without permission.