Delusional ETF Trading with Sarah Newton

SHARE THIS ARTICLE Share Tweet Post Email

Photographer: dowell/Moment Open via Getty Images Photographer: dowell/Moment Open via Getty Images

Subscribe to Trillions on Apple Podcasts

Subscribe to Trillions on Pocket Casts

When life handed Sarah Newton lemons, she used ETFs to make lemonade. Or at least to keep herself busy. On this week's Trillions we speak to Sarah, a self-taught, do-it-yourself ETF trader who says she's still up after 6 years. She shares her fascinating story of how she got here as well as tips on trading ETFs and what areas of the market she likes for 2019.