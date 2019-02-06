Clark Says Real Deadline Days Away for Some Firms: Brexit Update

LISTEN TO ARTICLE 5:11 SHARE THIS ARTICLE Share Tweet Post Email

Business Secretary Greg Clark told lawmakers the effective deadline for a Brexit deal to avoid chaos for exporters is just days away, a comment that will ramp up pressure on Theresa May to find a solution to the Irish border. The premier is in Northern Ireland ahead of talks in Brussels.

Key Developments:

Clark says exporters face imminent deadline as products are shipped (10:30 a.m.)

Tory MPs seeking backstop compromise aim to finish work this week (11:15 a.m.)

May’s de facto deputy, David Lidington, will take Prime Minister’s Questions at 12 p.m.

Irish PM Leo Varadkar meets European Council President Donald Tusk and the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier in Brussels



Fox Says Scrapping Tariffs is an Option (11:25 a.m.)

International Trade Secretary Liam Fox said it won’t be up to him, but a no-deal Brexit could force the government to abolish all import tariffs in key sectors.

Appearing at a parliamentary committee, Fox said the government will "have to consider" the options to keep prices down for consumers, and balance that against the impact on jobs. Sectors such as farming and ceramics would be hit if tariffs were scrapped, Fox said. "In the agricultural sector it’s very clear what the impact would be were we to move to zero tariffs."

He said nobody in government was proposing moving to zero tariffs, and he did not advocate the idea, but it will be a collective government decision to make if there is a no-deal Brexit.

Fox said if there was no divorce agreement with the EU, and the U.K. wanted to keep EU goods tariff-free, it would have to apply the same rule to goods coming from elsewhere too, under global trading rules.

In Search of Solutions (11:15 a.m.)

Conservative MPs trying to find a compromise fix for the Irish border meet for the third time in three days this afternoon. They’re aiming to find a deal that their party can vote for and that the EU can agree to by the end of the week, according to MPs in the group.

They still think Theresa May is taking them seriously, despite comments on Tuesday that she only wanted to change the backstop rather than scrap it entirely. One observed that the prime minister tends to stick to her lines rigidly until she’s ready to change them. The group is driven by a belief that only a united Conservative Party can get anything through Parliament in the 51 days left before Brexit.

The vote on the deal is only the start of that process: One MP estimated the government has to win 50 more votes to get everything through.

The discussions in the room are around the practical issues involved in using different customs technologies, according to an MP present: How many more checks would be required on goods? Where could they take place? There are around a dozen civil servants in the meetings, which have lasted two hours each so far. The MPs reckon there are signs the government is already looking at technological border solutions.

Clark: Some Industries Need Tariff Defense (11:10 a.m.)

In the Parliament committee, Clark is asked about reports International Trade Secretary Liam Fox is preparing to roll out a zero-tariff trade regime on imports in the event of a no-deal Brexit -- and the business secretary tried hard not to create division.

“There are some industries, the ceramics industry for example, where there has been some very aggressive anti-competitive dumping from China in particular, and we need to maintain our defenses on that,” he said. The U.K.’s tariff regime would need to be “bespoke,” Clark said, adding that the government does want zero tariffs on trade with the EU.

Clark Indicates He’d Resign Over No-Deal Policy (10:45 a.m.)

In Parliament’s business committee, Greg Clark said he wasn’t in favor of delaying Article 50 to try to reach a deal with the European Union, arguing that would only prolong the uncertainty facing businesses. Parliament needs to find “common ground,” he said, repeating the government’s line that the only way to prevent a no-deal exit is to vote for an agreement.

He also indicated he’d resign from government if it ever became official policy to pursue a no-deal Brexit. “Many people on all sides of the House would regard that as unacceptable,” he said. On a deal, he said: “As long as that remains the policy of the government, I will be a vigorous proponent of that.”

“We need to make a deal,” he said.

Brexit Deadline for Some Businesses Days Away (10:30 a.m.)

Business Secretary Greg Clark told lawmakers that while the deadline for a Withdrawal Agreement and for the U.K. to enter a transition period is March 29, many exporters and importers will have to make decisions much sooner.

Given that it takes six weeks to ship to countries like Japan and South Korea, which the U.K. currently trades with on EU membership terms, exporters will need to decide imminently whether to send products to those markets, Clark said. They won’t know yet whether tariffs will be applied, what country of origin rules will be applied, he said.

“We should not regard the 29th of March or 28th of March as the time we should be prepared to take to conclude a deal,” he said. “The last minute for important exporters is fast approaching. It’s the next few days or weeks.”

Earlier:

