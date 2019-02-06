 Skip to content
relates to Clark Says Real Deadline Days Away for Some Firms: Brexit Update

Clark Says Real Deadline Days Away for Some Firms: Brexit Up...

relates to Embattled Trump Seeks Wins on World Stage

Embattled Trump Seeks Wins on World Stage

relates to Brazil's Central Bank May Mull Key Rate Cut, Just Not Today

Brazil's Central Bank May Mull Key Rate Cut, Just Not Today

relates to Taliban Says It Wants U.S. Pullout in Months

Taliban Says It Wants U.S. Pullout in Months

relates to Russia Starts to Worry Maduro's Grip May Slip in Venezuela

Russia Starts to Worry Maduro's Grip May Slip in Venezuela

relates to Is Kim Jong Un Really Ready to Make a Deal?

Is Kim Jong Un Really Ready to Make a Deal?

relates to Zimbabwean President Invites Opposition Leaders for Talks

Zimbabwean President Invites Opposition Leaders for Talks

relates to Netanyahu's Likud Supports Top Challenger He Sought to Undermine

Netanyahu's Likud Supports Top Challenger He Sought to Under...

relates to Why the Trump-Kim Nuclear Summit Needs a Sequel

Why the Trump-Kim Nuclear Summit Needs a Sequel

relates to British Fan Wearing Qatar Jersey Caught in Middle of Gulf Spat, Activists Say

British Fan Wearing Qatar Jersey Caught in Middle of Gulf Sp...

Labour Must Reassure Businesses on Corbyn Government, Khan Says

By

Labour Must Reassure Businesses on Corbyn Government, Khan Says

By
,
London Mayor Says May Playing 'Risky Game of Poker' on Brexit

Jeremy Corbyn needs to show businesses that his Labour Party sees them as a “force for good” to calm concerns about the prospect of him one day becoming prime minister, London Mayor Sadiq Khan told Bloomberg TV.

Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell is trying to work with businesses to develop new policies, Khan said. Labour has proposed to force companies to hand 10 percent of their equity to workers if it comes to power.

“Many communities are crying out for a greater share of the fruits of globalization, for a greater share of the profits that they see a smaller number of people making,” he said.

