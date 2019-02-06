Labour Must Reassure Businesses on Corbyn Government, Khan Says

Clark Says Real Deadline Days Away for Some Firms: Brexit Up...
Embattled Trump Seeks Wins on World Stage
Brazil's Central Bank May Mull Key Rate Cut, Just Not Today
Taliban Says It Wants U.S. Pullout in Months
Russia Starts to Worry Maduro's Grip May Slip in Venezuela
Is Kim Jong Un Really Ready to Make a Deal?
Zimbabwean President Invites Opposition Leaders for Talks
Netanyahu's Likud Supports Top Challenger He Sought to Under...
Why the Trump-Kim Nuclear Summit Needs a Sequel
British Fan Wearing Qatar Jersey Caught in Middle of Gulf Sp...
Clark Says Real Deadline Days Away for Some Firms: Brexit Up...
Embattled Trump Seeks Wins on World Stage
Brazil's Central Bank May Mull Key Rate Cut, Just Not Today
Taliban Says It Wants U.S. Pullout in Months
Russia Starts to Worry Maduro's Grip May Slip in Venezuela
Is Kim Jong Un Really Ready to Make a Deal?
Zimbabwean President Invites Opposition Leaders for Talks
Netanyahu's Likud Supports Top Challenger He Sought to Under...
Why the Trump-Kim Nuclear Summit Needs a Sequel
British Fan Wearing Qatar Jersey Caught in Middle of Gulf Sp...
Clark Says Real Deadline Days Away for Some Firms: Brexit Up...
Embattled Trump Seeks Wins on World Stage
Brazil's Central Bank May Mull Key Rate Cut, Just Not Today
Taliban Says It Wants U.S. Pullout in Months
Russia Starts to Worry Maduro's Grip May Slip in Venezuela
Is Kim Jong Un Really Ready to Make a Deal?
Zimbabwean President Invites Opposition Leaders for Talks
Netanyahu's Likud Supports Top Challenger He Sought to Under...
Why the Trump-Kim Nuclear Summit Needs a Sequel
British Fan Wearing Qatar Jersey Caught in Middle of Gulf Sp...
politics
Labour Must Reassure Businesses on Corbyn Government, Khan SaysBy
Labour Must Reassure Businesses on Corbyn Government, Khan SaysBy
Jeremy Corbyn needs to show businesses that his Labour Party sees them as a “force for good” to calm concerns about the prospect of him one day becoming prime minister, London Mayor Sadiq Khan told Bloomberg TV.
Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell is trying to work with businesses to develop new policies, Khan said. Labour has proposed to force companies to hand 10 percent of their equity to workers if it comes to power.
“Many communities are crying out for a greater share of the fruits of globalization, for a greater share of the profits that they see a smaller number of people making,” he said.