Democrats’ State of the Union Message: GOP Has Left Middle Class Adrift

Photographer: Kevin D. Liles/Bloomberg Photographer: Kevin D. Liles/Bloomberg

Rising Democratic Party star and former Georgia gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams will argue that President Donald Trump and Republicans have left the nation’s middle class adrift by abandoning the values of fairness and equality.

“In Georgia and around the country, people are striving for a middle class where a salary truly equals economic security,” Abrams, the former Democratic gubernatorial nominee in Georgia, will say Tuesday night in the Democratic response to Trump’s State of the Union address. “But instead, families’ hopes are being crushed by Republican leadership that ignores real life or just doesn’t understand it.”

Abrams, a former Democratic leader of the Georgia state House, is the first black woman to deliver the State of the Union rebuttal, and excerpts of her remarks were released before the president’s address. She is taking a prominent role for her party, which is counting on female and minority voters to help them win the White House and Senate in 2020.

Democratic leaders in Congress chose Abrams to respond to Trump at a time when the party in gaining ground in GOP-dominated states in the South. She lost a close race in November that could have made her the first black female governor in U.S. history.

Voting Rights

Abrams and her allies have alleged the vote in Georgia that elected Republican Brian Kemp as governor was marred by voter suppression tactics. It’s a complaint registered by Democrats in other GOP-run states, and Abrams said that voting rights will be another battlefront in 2020.

“This is the next battle for our democracy, one where all eligible citizens can have their say about the vision we want for our country,” she will say. “We must reject the cynicism that says allowing every eligible vote to be cast and counted is a ‘power grab.”’

Top Democrats including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, leader of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, have been boosting Abrams as a potential 2020 challenger to GOP Senator David Perdue of Georgia, a Trump ally. Abrams said in December that she planned to run for office again after her 2-percentage-point loss in the governor’s race, but hadn’t yet settled on which position she would seek.

Presidential Contenders

The choice of Abrams eased potential conflicts among Democratic members of Congress who are running for the party’s 2020 presidential nomination or considering it. Still, Senator Kamala Harris of California, a declared candidate, is making a “prebuttal” on Facebook Live. And Senator Bernie Sanders, who sought the Democratic nomination in 2016 and is a possible 2020 contender, will offer his own response on Facebook Live, Twitter and YouTube.

Delivering the address comes with risks for Abrams, as blunders in previous rebuttals have stunted some political careers. Then-Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal’s response to President Barack Obama’s first address in 2009 was ridiculed for its condescending delivery and labeled a flop. GOP Florida Senator Marco Rubio’s 2013 response was mocked -- including by Trump -- after he lunged for a bottle of water to take a swig.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra will say in the Democrats’ official Spanish-language response that he’s prepared to challenge any declaration of emergency Trump may issue to fund a border wall "the moment it touches the ground."

"The idea of declaring a nonexistent state of emergency on the border, in order to justify robbing funds that belong to the victims of fires, floods, hurricanes, and droughts, to pay for the wall is not only immoral, it is illegal," Becerra will say, according to advance excerpts.

— With assistance by Jennifer Epstein