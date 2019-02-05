Namesake of ‘Right to Try’ Law Gets ALS Therapy, Says It’s Working

Expedia Sues United Air in Fight Over Ticket-Distribution Co...
Electronic Arts Plunges After Latest Battlefield Game Flops
Apple Narrows Damages Qualcomm Can Seek in Patent Trial
Apple Says Retail Chief Angela Ahrendts Leaving in April
Twitter's Jack Dorsey Says the Only Crypto He's Holding Is B...
Snap Post-Earnings Rally Sticks Short Sellers With $166 Mill...
Apple’s FaceTime ‘Privacy Violation’ Gets Queries From Lawma...
Online Bank Chime Is Close to New Funding at a $1.5 Billion...
Snap’s User Base Stops Shrinking as Revenue Beats Estimates
Billionaire Bass’s Supersonic Jet Dream Wins Boeing Backing
Expedia Sues United Air in Fight Over Ticket-Distribution Co...
Electronic Arts Plunges After Latest Battlefield Game Flops
Apple Narrows Damages Qualcomm Can Seek in Patent Trial
Apple Says Retail Chief Angela Ahrendts Leaving in April
Twitter's Jack Dorsey Says the Only Crypto He's Holding Is B...
Snap Post-Earnings Rally Sticks Short Sellers With $166 Mill...
Apple’s FaceTime ‘Privacy Violation’ Gets Queries From Lawma...
Online Bank Chime Is Close to New Funding at a $1.5 Billion...
Snap’s User Base Stops Shrinking as Revenue Beats Estimates
Billionaire Bass’s Supersonic Jet Dream Wins Boeing Backing
Expedia Sues United Air in Fight Over Ticket-Distribution Co...
Electronic Arts Plunges After Latest Battlefield Game Flops
Apple Narrows Damages Qualcomm Can Seek in Patent Trial
Apple Says Retail Chief Angela Ahrendts Leaving in April
Twitter's Jack Dorsey Says the Only Crypto He's Holding Is B...
Snap Post-Earnings Rally Sticks Short Sellers With $166 Mill...
Apple’s FaceTime ‘Privacy Violation’ Gets Queries From Lawma...
Online Bank Chime Is Close to New Funding at a $1.5 Billion...
Snap’s User Base Stops Shrinking as Revenue Beats Estimates
Billionaire Bass’s Supersonic Jet Dream Wins Boeing Backing
Health
Namesake of ‘Right to Try’ Law Gets ALS Therapy, Says It’s WorkingBy
Namesake of ‘Right to Try’ Law Gets ALS Therapy, Says It’s WorkingBy
Matt Bellina, a former Naval aviator who fought to make it easier for Americans to get access to experimental medicines after he was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease, is the first person to publicly disclose he is receiving treatment under the federal Right to Try law named in part for him.
- Bellina started receiving the therapy, called NurOwn, a month ago. BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. said in June that it would make it available to him under Right to Try.
Key Insights
- Bellina said in a post on Facebook that the treatment is already making a difference, improving his core strength, lung capacity, speech and swallowing.
- President Donald Trump supports allowing patients to use experimental medical treatments, having signed the federal Right to Try legislation into law in May. Bellina’s announcement comes hours before the president’s State of the Union address; Trump touted the legislation in his speech last year.
- NurOwn is in the third and final stage of clinical trials needed to get U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval.
Get More
- Bellina thanked BrainStorm and Chief Executive Officer Chaim Lebovits for following through to make the medicine available to him, saying, “I have been given a gift.”
- He posted a video of himself pulling himself up from his wheelchair to standing in his Facebook post.