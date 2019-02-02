 Skip to content
Treasury Issues Investor Information on Venezuela Sanctions

Treasury Issues Investor Information on Venezuela Sanctions

A pro-government supporter waves a flag displaying the Petroleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA) logo at a rally in Caracas, Venezuela, on Jan. 31.

 Photographer: Marco Bello/Bloomberg
U.S. Treasury Department issued guidance Friday on Venezuela sanctions related to the debt and equity of state-run Petroleos de Venezuela SA.

U.S. persons may continue to hold their interests in PDVSA debt and equity issued prior to August 25, 2017, but are subject to certain requirements on the sale of those interests in the secondary market, according to Treasury. Link to information here.

