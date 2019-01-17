business

Britain's Prince Philip, Queen's Husband, in Car Accident

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh wave to guests as they visit the Patron's Lunch, a special street party outside Buckingham Palace in London on June 12, 2016, as part of the three day celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II's official 90th birthday. - Up to 10,000 people are expected to attend the Patron's Lunch along with the monarch, her husband Prince Philip, Prince William and Prince Harry. (Photo by BEN STANSALL / AFP) (Photo credit should read BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images) Photographer: BEN STANSALL/AFP
London (AP) -- Buckingham Palace says the 97-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, has been in a car accident but wasn't injured.

The palace said the two-car accident happened Thursday afternoon near Sandringham Estate, the queen's country retreat in eastern England.

The Norfolk Constabulary says officers responded to a reported collision and two people in one of the vehicles were treated for minor injuries.

The palace said a doctor examined Philip as a precaution and confirmed he wasn't hurt.

Britain's Press Association quoted a palace spokeswoman saying the Duke of Edinburgh, the title he received on his wedding day, was driving one of the cars.

He had a passenger in the car, but the spokeswoman would not reveal who it was, the Press Association reported.

Philip has largely retired from the royal family's public duties.

