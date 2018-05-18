Aficionados of technical analysis should take a close look at the MSCI Asia Pacific Index, which is coming toward the business end of what is known as a symmetrical triangle pattern. It suggests Asian shares are likely to break out of the consolidation pattern they have been in for the past four months, either to the upside or down. U.S. shares went through a similar pattern until earlier this month, when the S&P 500 Index broke out of its trend to the upside, although admittedly its performance has been lackluster since.