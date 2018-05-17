charted
U.S. Labor Market Is Getting More Robust
Smallest share of American workers is receiving jobless benefitsBy and
The robust U.S. job market has helped pull more Americans off the unemployment lines. The number of people continuing to collect jobless benefits fell to 1.71 million in the week ended May 5, the lowest since December 1973. While that’s a small number in aggregate historically, it’s also the lowest on record as a share of total nonfarm payrolls -- just 1.15 percent, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
