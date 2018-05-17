U.K. to Cut Fixed Odds Betting Terminals With Maximum Stake of 2 Pounds

Britain is to cut the maximum stake on fixed odds betting terminals from 100 pounds ($136) to 2 pounds, Bloomberg News reports.

The decision was made “to reduce the risk of gambling-related harm,” the U.K. government said in a statement.

The government also confirmed that the Gambling Commission would toughen up protections around online gambling.

This will include stronger age verification rules and plans to require operators to set limits on consumers’ spending, until affordability checks have been conducted.

A major advertising campaign will also be launched to help promote responsible gambling.

The machines, which allow a maximum stake to be placed every 20 seconds, are considered highly addictive by opponents.

The market is a profitable business for the gambling industry however it has been blamed for addiction and contributing to economic hardship.

