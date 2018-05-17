Markets Versus Officials, Trade Talks, EM Central Banks: Eco Day

Photographer: iStockphoto
Welcome to Thursday, Europe. Here’s news from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:
- While policy makers insist the global economy’s low-inflation expansion looks intact, investors are throwing up roadblocks -- putting financial markets at risk of becoming the tail that wags the dog.
- No hand-holding. It’s almost time for the Federal Reserve to stop holding the market’s hand. That’s the message from John Williams, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, who takes the helm of the central bank’s powerful New York branch on June 18
- Playing defensive. A surging dollar and the highest 10-year U.S. Treasury yields since 2011 are fueling bets that policy makers in key developing nations from India to Mexico will raise interest rates faster than economists previously anticipated.
- Now, play fair. U.S. lawmakers pressed Chinese President Xi Jinping’s top economic adviser to stop unfair trading practices as the nations try to pull back from the brink of a trade conflict. Talks continue Thursday
- Wage boost. Japan’s super-tight labor market is finally starting to produce the kind of pay raises that should help economic growth and aid the Bank of Japan’s efforts to spur inflation
- Happy where he is. Raghuram Rajan, who previously led the Reserve Bank of India, said he doesn’t intend to apply for the role of Bank of England governor
