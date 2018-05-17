charted
Hot Under the Collar
U.K. stocks are approaching a record high, and flashing signs they’ve gone too farBy
U.K. stocks -- which have long underperformed global markets -- are making a run at record highs amid a rally in oil and declines in the pound. But technical indicators are now raising a warning flag, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. The 14-day relative strength index has risen into the so-called overbought territory above 70, surpassing levels seen when the FTSE 100 reached an all-time high in January.
Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE