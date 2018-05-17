Hong Kong Spends $1.2 Billion Defending Its Currency Overnight

Hong Kong intervened to defend its currency peg for a second day after the city’s dollar fell to the weak end of its trading band.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority bought HK$9.5 billion ($1.2 billion) of local dollars overnight, the third-biggest intervention since the defense began last month. The HKMA mopped up HK$1.57 billion on Wednesday. Lower rates than the U.S. have made the Hong Kong dollar an attractive target for shorting.

The de-facto central has now spent $7.95 billion protecting its currency system, which has the effect of tightening liquidity in a city that’s grown fat on ultra-low borrowing costs. The city, which imports U.S. monetary policy, is facing the prospect of significantly higher rates for the first time since the financial crisis.

The Hong Kong dollar was little changed at HK$7.8496 per greenback as of 9:40 a.m. local time.