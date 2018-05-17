Fox News Names Its First Female CEO

Fox News, the most-watched cable news channel, named its first female chief executive officer as it tries to move past allegations of sexual harassment and gender discrimination.

Suzanne Scott Source: FOX News

Suzanne Scott will lead Fox News and Fox Business Network, according to a statement Thursday. The executive has worked at Fox News since its inception more than two decades ago, most recently as president of programming for Fox News and Fox Business.

Scott takes the role after overseeing a shake-up of Fox News’ prime-time lineup last year. The changes included replacing Bill O’Reilly, who was ousted after sexual-harassment allegations, with Tucker Carlson and launching “The Ingraham Angle” at 10 p.m.

The leadership changes comes as Lachlan Murdoch, the eldest son of media magnate Rupert Murdoch, plans to take the helm of a reformulated corporate parent. 21st Century Fox Inc. is selling most of its entertainment assets to Walt Disney Co., while retaining Fox News and some other cable properties.

The company also continues to settle lawsuits brought by current and former employees alleging racial and gender discrimination, as well as sexual harassment. Fox News’ sexual-harassment scandal led to the departure of founder, Roger Ailes, in 2016. Ailes died the following year.