Constancio Says ECB Watching Italy Yield Spike as Populists Talk

European Central Bank Vice President Vitor Constancio said policy makers are watching widening Italian bond spreads as populist parties inch closer to forming a government with promises of tax cuts and increased spending for the country with the continent’s biggest public debt.

“There is this spike, we have to see how it will develop,” Constancio, whose eight-year term ends this month, said in a Bloomberg Television interview. “We have to monitor that situation of course, it’s a change from what has been happening recently.”

Italian bonds slid this week and the yield gap with German debt widened in anticipation of an agreement between Five Star and League parties, stirring memories of past episodes of market tightening that prompted the ECB to step in. The political parties want to slash the main tax rate for companies and individuals, introduce a basic income for poorer Italians, and roll back the pension reform that helped stabilize the debt.

Five Star leader Luigi Di Maio said on Thursday parties have yet to agree on a candidate for prime minister though most of the outstanding issues for his coalition pact have been settled. Constancio said the problems of Italy “are the same, as known by everyone, particularly in the market” and a lot will depend on the policies that will eventually be implemented.

Exchange Rate

The euro exchange rate, on the other hand, is no longer the worry it was a few months ago, the vice president suggested. Asked if he was comfortable with the current level, he said “yes.” Policy makers fretted about currency volatility earlier this year, saying they’ll monitor the impact on inflation as they struggle to reach their goal of just under 2 percent.

“What has happened is that indeed we have seen different movements now in the dollar,” Constancio said. “We don’t have a target for the exchange rate as you know, and the volatility in foreign exchange markets, particularly among the advanced economies, has been attributable more to what has happened to the dollar than events linked with other parts of the world, so that is still the story.”

He played down a slowdown in the region’s economy, saying it’s in line with ECB projections.

Earlier on Thursday Constancio used his farewell speech in Frankfurt to call for a bold series of reforms to ensure the euro zone is better equipped to face the next crisis.

Addressing participants of a colloquium marking the end of his term this month, the Portuguese urged euro-area officials to take “the quantum leap” to create a capital-markets union and improve fiscal rules to prevent budgetary excesses of member states. He also called on leaders to create a fiscal-stabilization fund to help the region ride out times of stress, echoing comments by President Mario Draghi from last week.

“The European Monetary Union was a hubristic endeavor from the start, full of unprecedented ambition in historical terms,” Constancio said. “The initial minimalist design didn’t do justice to the wide-ranging implications of the project. The framework is not yet complete and is still risking existential threats.”

