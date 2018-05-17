Redstone Family Defeats CBS Bid to Undercut Control of Company

Sumner Redstone’s family fended off an attempt by CBS Chief Executive Officer Leslie Moonves to bar them from taking steps to protect their control of the media company, boosting the likelihood of a merger with Viacom, Bloomberg News’ Jef Feeley reports.

The ruling Thursday by a Delaware judge is a victory for Shari Redstone, a CBS director and president of the family’s movie theater operator National Amusements Inc. who is pushing for a merger. NAI also controls Viacom.

Developing...