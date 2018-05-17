Basquiat's ‘Flesh and Spirit’ Fetches $30.7 Million at Sotheby's

A monumental painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat sold for $30.7 million at Sotheby’s on Wednesday, more than 2,000 times its purchase price 35 years ago. Three living black artists set auction records in bidding frenzies.

Basquiat’s roughly 12-foot-by-12-foot “Flesh and Spirit” was sold by the estate of Dolores Ormandy Neumann, an early champion of 1980s New York graffiti artists. It was offered during Sotheby’s contemporary art sale in New York.

It’s the most expensive Basquiat (1960-1988) to go on the block since Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa bought a painting of a skull by the artist at Sotheby’s for $110.5 million last May, the auction record for an American artist. Neumann, who died in 2016, bought “Flesh and Spirit” in 1983 for $15,000.

Her husband of 62 years, Hubert Neumann, tried to stop the auction, claiming in a lawsuit that his wife tried to disinherit him in a will executed while she was “receiving serious medical treatment” and leaving most of her property to one of their children.

Pieces by black artists also drew dozens of bidders. “Past Times,” a painting by Chicago artist Kerry James Marshall, sold for $21.1 million, a record for a living black artist at auction. Njideka Akunyili Crosby’s “Bush Babies” sold for $3.38 million, and Barkley Hendricks’s “Brenda P” sold for $2.18 million, a record for both artists at auction.

The first five lots sold at the auction were part of 42 works on offer to benefit the Studio Museum in Harlem. The group had the high estimate of $10 million. Yet the first five lots tallied $16.4 million.

Bankers, Performers

The museum’s chairman, Raymond McGuire, who serves as global head of corporate and investment banking at Citigroup Inc., attended. So did legendary oil trader Andy Hall and actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

Sitting in the front row was Swizz Beatz, a celebrity hip-hop artist and producer. He won a portrait by Lynette Yiadom-Boakye for $555,000.

“It’s pretty epic,” Swizz Beatz said of the museum. “It’s time for us to buy more of us.”

— With assistance by Andrew Davis