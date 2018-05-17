Angry Birds Maker Rovio Forecasts Short-Term Profitability Dip

Angry Birds game maker Rovio Entertainment Oyj forecast a short-term decline in profitability, saying its spending on gaining users will take a longer time to generate positive returns.

The company said it may take as long as 12 months to pay back its investments in user acquisition from a previous estimate of up to 10 months. It also curtailed that marketing spend by 11 percent to 14.6 million euros ($17.3 million) in the first quarter.

Kati Levoranta Photographer: Roni Rekomaa/Bloomberg

“This may have a negative profitability effect in the short term,” Chief Executive Officer Kati Levoranta said in the company’s earnings report on Thursday. “The cost for digital marketing in the industry continued to be high.”

Even with a possible short-term hit to profitability, Rovio is still forecasting full-year revenue of 260 million euros to 300 million euros and estimates adjusted earnings before interest and taxes will be 9 percent to 11 percent of net sales. It’s still expecting to spend about 30 percent of the Games unit’s revenue on winning over users this year.

Investors have had to weather several stock sell-offs since Rovio’s initial public offering in September. First, Rovio failed to explain rising marketing costs to investors in November, and then surprised them with worse-than-expected guidance and refused to step out of a self-imposed silent period even as its stock lost 50 percent in a single day in February.

Shareholders who bought Rovio stock for 11.50 euros a piece in the IPO less than a year ago have watched as the stock has lost almost 60 percent, leaving the company with a market value of 396 million euros.

Investors are desperate for proof that Rovio isn’t a one-product wonder and can repeat its Angry Birds success. The company currently has 10 games in various phases of development, and one of them is in soft launch, it said Thursday.

The Numbers