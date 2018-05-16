U.S. Charges Brent Borland With $21 Million Investment Fraud

Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg
U.S. Charges Brent Borland With $21 Million Investment FraudBy
The founder of a New York-based investment firm was charged with defrauding investors and using their money to fund a lavish lifestyle, including payments for a Florida mansion, multiple luxury cars and private school tuition.
Borland Capital Group LLC founder Brent Borland was charged in a complaint unsealed in Manhattan federal with cheating investors who contributed more than $21 million for the construction of a Belize airport by falsely promising a high rate of return.
